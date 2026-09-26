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Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Catania Airport Suspends Flights Due to Heavy Etna Volcanic Ash and Weather

Flight Suspensions and Impact on Catania Airport Operations

Immediate Suspension of Flights

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport were suspended on Saturday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity and weather conditions, the company operating the Sicilian hub said.

Duration of Suspension

All arrivals at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 1000 GMT on Sunday.

Mount Etna's Volcanic Activity and Its Effects

Frequency and Intensity of Disruptions

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, but ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Catania is one of Italy’s busiest airports, handling around 10 million passengers annually (approximately 10 percent of national traffic) — making disruptions highly impactful (enac.gov.it)
  • This summer’s ash emissions have been unusually severe, causing multiple prolonged shutdowns and mass cancellations amid peak holiday travel (euronews.com)
  • Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania due to ash clouds forcing airspace closures, with ripple effects across Sicily and beyond (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are flights at Catania airport suspended?
Flights are suspended due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity combined with adverse weather conditions.
How long will the flight suspension at Catania airport last?
All arrivals at Catania airport are suspended until 1000 GMT on Sunday.
How does Mount Etna affect flights at Catania airport?
Mount Etna's frequent volcanic activity emits ash that can impact visibility and aircraft safety, leading to periodic flight disruptions.
How significant is Catania airport in Italy?
Catania airport is Italy’s fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, serving thousands of travelers, especially during peak holiday seasons.
Has volcanic ash from Mount Etna caused disruptions before?
Yes, Mount Etna frequently disrupts operations at Catania airport, but this summer’s ash emissions have been particularly intense.

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