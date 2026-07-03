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Russian defence ministry says its forces captured Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian defence ministry says its forces captured Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Russian Military Claims Control Over Strategic Kostiantynivka in Donetsk

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk Region

Announcement of Kostiantynivka Capture

July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's military said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a key locality whose capture Moscow has long sought in its advance through the Donetsk region.

The announcement was made by General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Chief of Staff, as President Vladimir Putin visited a command point overseeing the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

General Gerasimov's Report to Putin

Gerasimov, in a report to Putin on the conduct of the war, now in its fifth year, said the southern group of Russia's forces was "carrying out offensive operations to liberate" all of Donetsk Region.

Strategic Importance of Kostiantynivka

"The troops of the group have liberated the city of Kostiantynivka, one of the main defensive hubs of the enemy within the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Kostiantnynivka fortified area", Gerasimov said.

Visual Evidence and Reactions

The Defence Ministry's post on the Telegram messaging app showed what it said were scenes from the captured town, including pictures of Russian servicemen holding up national flags around shattered buildings.

Russia's military has for some time reported that its troops were in control of parts of Kostiantynivka, one of several cities seen as a network of key fortifications in Ukraine's defence of the region.

Ukrainian Response

Ukraine's military made no comment on the Russian military report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Kostiantynivka is a key defensive hub in Ukraine’s Donetsk ‘fortress belt’—its capture would jeopardize logistics and open access toward Sloviansk‑Kramatorsk (lemonde.fr).
  • Russian forces have been infiltrating the city via attrition tactics over weeks, gradually weakening Ukrainian defenses (lemonde.fr).
  • Despite the announcement, analysts caution that the broader defense line remains intact and further Russian advances remain costly and slow (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which town did Russian forces reportedly capture in eastern Ukraine?
According to Russia's Defence Ministry, its forces captured Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
Who announced the capture of Kostiantynivka?
General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Chief of Staff, announced the capture.
What is the significance of Kostiantynivka in the conflict?
Kostiantynivka is considered a major defensive hub within the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka fortified area.
Did Ukraine comment on the Russian announcement?
Ukraine's military did not comment on the Russian military report.
Where were images of the captured town shared?
Russia's Defence Ministry shared images on the Telegram messaging app showing Russian servicemen in Kostiantynivka.

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