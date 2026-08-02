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Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Ceuta Migrant Rush Leaves 72 Dead, Sparks EU and Spanish Response

Mass Migration Crisis at Spain's Ceuta Enclave

By Leonardo Benassatto

CEUTA, Spain, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The death toll from Thursday's mass rush into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco reached at least 72 on Sunday as five more bodies were found along Ceuta's coast, officials said.

More than 50,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in an unprecedented surge that began on Thursday at one of the European Union's only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. More than 48,000 returned to Morocco within 48 hours and more again over the weekend, Spanish authorities said.

Impact on Ceuta and Humanitarian Response

The Spanish government representative in Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez, told reporters on Sunday that, in addition to the 72 fatalities, more than 1,000 people had been treated by health services since Thursday. The situation in the city had improved markedly, he said, but more remained to be done to re-establish normality.

Causes and Dangers of the Migration Surge

Some migrants drowned and others were crushed while trying to climb a breakwater and border fence. Many had been driven to migrate by economic hardship and encouraged by social media rumours.

Personal Stories and Local Reactions

SPANISH BORDER PATROLS REINFORCED IN CEUTA

"It pains me deeply that young people are dying at sea. It’s not right that, in the year 2026, women with children as young as two months old should be crossing the sea only to die," said Karima Abenaz, a French national in Ceuta with family in Morocco, holding back tears.

"In Morocco, there’s food, there’s everything we need," she added. "If we don’t have a decent job, we should go on strike and demand our rights from the government. We shouldn’t be dying at sea, it’s not right."

Official Response and Security Measures

Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas told the newspaper El Pais the city's morgue had received 88 corpses, including some who had died in earlier, smaller attempts to reach the territory in hazardous night-time swims over the past two weeks. He said Moroccan authorities were also recovering bodies from the sea, but no official information was available.

Authorities have reinforced police and army patrols and on Saturday installed a 500-metre (1,600-foot) floating barrier off Ceuta.

European Union and Spanish Government Actions

EU Calls for Coordinated Border Protection

 Twenty-two EU member states wrote a letter asking for coordinated action to protect external borders and other measures after the Ceuta incident. Italy suspended passport-free Schengen travel arrangements with Spain for one month.

Spain's Migration Policy and Its Implications

Spain has adopted a more open stance on migrants than most other EU countries, introducing a programme to grant residency to more than half a million undocumented people.

It has rejected suggestions that the scheme encouraged the rush into Ceuta, saying that those who entered Ceuta irregularly could not travel on to mainland Spain or elsewhere in the Schengen zone.

(Reporting by David Latona; writing by Andrei Khalip and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The death toll from the mass crossing into Ceuta has risen to at least 72 as of August 2, 2026, with five more bodies recovered along the coast.
  • Over 50,000 migrants entered Ceuta in an unprecedented surge starting July 30; more than 48,000 were returned to Morocco within 48 hours, and many others followed. Spain’s health services treated over 1,000 people.
  • The incident triggered diplomatic tensions—Italy suspended Schengen travel with Spain temporarily—and underscores strains on Spain’s already large migrant regularisation programme.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants died during the Ceuta border rush?
At least 72 migrants died during the mass crossing from Morocco into Ceuta according to Spanish officials.
How many people crossed into Ceuta during the incident?
More than 50,000 people entered Ceuta by land and sea in an unprecedented surge starting on Thursday.
What measures has Spain taken after the Ceuta incident?
Spain reinforced police and army patrols and installed a 500-metre floating barrier off Ceuta's coast.
What is the EU's response to the Ceuta migrant crisis?
Twenty-two EU member states requested coordinated action to protect external EU borders following the Ceuta incident.
Can migrants entering Ceuta travel to mainland Spain or the Schengen zone?
No, migrants entering Ceuta irregularly are not allowed to travel on to mainland Spain or other Schengen countries.

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