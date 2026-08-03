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Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Four Dead, Including Child, in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Resort

Details of the Ukrainian Drone Attack on Gelendzhik

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that four people, including a child, had been killed and 10 injured at the Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Immediate Aftermath and Official Responses

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which like Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

Statements from Russian Authorities

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik and the nearby village which was struck is located, said the Ukrainian attack had targeted civilian infrastructure and called what had happened a tragedy.

Casualties and Emergency Response

"The death toll in (the village of) Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to four following drone debris, with a further 10 people injured," local authorities said in a statement.

"On the governor’s instructions, a specialist disaster medicine team has been dispatched to the scene. Two adults and one child have been taken to hospital".

Eyewitness Accounts and Media Coverage

Unverified video posted on social media showed a Ukrainian drone slamming into a beach area at the village followed by a loud explosion.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Four people—including a child—were killed and ten injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Arkhipo‑Osipovka near Gelendzhik in Russia’s Krasnodar region, according to Moscow. A disaster medicine team was dispatched to the scene.
  • The strike, described by Governor Veniamin Kondratyev as targeting civilian infrastructure and a tragedy, adds to a pattern of drone attacks on resort areas and energy facilities in southern Russia, such as the Tuapse refinery and Volna terminal earlier in 2026.
  • Ukraine has not issued an immediate response; Kyiv maintains it does not deliberately target civilians, though drone campaigns have increasingly struck deep‑inside targets tied to the Russian war effort.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many casualties were reported in the Gelendzhik drone attack?
Four people, including a child, were killed and ten others were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack at the Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik.
What was targeted in the Ukrainian drone attack in Russia?
According to Russian officials, the Ukrainian drone targeted civilian infrastructure at the resort area and a nearby village.
Where did the drone attack occur in Russia?
The drone attack occurred at Gelendzhik and the nearby village of Arkhipo-Osipovka, both located in Russia's Krasnodar region.
Did Ukraine comment on the drone attack on the Russian resort?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the reported drone attack on the Russian holiday resort.
Were there any children among the victims of the drone strike?
Yes, at least one child was killed and another child was hospitalized following the attack.

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