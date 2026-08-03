Four Dead, Including Child, in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Resort

Details of the Ukrainian Drone Attack on Gelendzhik

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that four people, including a child, had been killed and 10 injured at the Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Immediate Aftermath and Official Responses

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which like Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

Statements from Russian Authorities

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik and the nearby village which was struck is located, said the Ukrainian attack had targeted civilian infrastructure and called what had happened a tragedy.

Casualties and Emergency Response

"The death toll in (the village of) Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to four following drone debris, with a further 10 people injured," local authorities said in a statement.

"On the governor’s instructions, a specialist disaster medicine team has been dispatched to the scene. Two adults and one child have been taken to hospital".

Eyewitness Accounts and Media Coverage

Unverified video posted on social media showed a Ukrainian drone slamming into a beach area at the village followed by a loud explosion.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)