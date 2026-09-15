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Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Paris Ex-Mayor: Collective Institutional Failures Led to Child Abuse Cases

Institutional Failures and Child Abuse in Paris Schools

By Mateusz Rabiega and Lucien Libert

Overview of the Allegations

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Former Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday "collective failure" at institutions had opened the door to a wave of child abuse at state nurseries and primary schools in the French capital over more than a decade.

Police have been examining more than 200 allegations of mistreatment, violence and sexual abuse of young children during lunch breaks, rest periods and after-school activities.

Senate Hearing and Institutional Response

Hidalgo told a Senate hearing the number of victims was unacceptable and that she understood the sense of abandonment amongst families.

Testimony of Anne Hidalgo

'INSTITUTIONS FAILED TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN'

"If we are standing before you here today, it is because our institutions... despite the actions taken and despite a genuine awareness of the sexual abuse suffered by our children in this country, have failed to protect our children. And this is a collective failure," she told senators.

Timeline of Events

The first allegations of abuse surfaced in 2014. A year later, the Paris General Inspectorate, an inter-departmental supervisory body, published a report warning of the risk of such offences being committed by city employees against minors.

Reactions from Parents and Authorities

Parents' Concerns and Legal Actions

Parents groups say their concerns about abuse fell on deaf ears in City Hall for years. Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told France Inter radio last week she has opened investigations into Hidalgo and current mayor Emmanuel Gregoire over their alleged failures to assist a person in danger of abuse.

Judicial Outcomes

On Tuesday afternoon a Paris court sentenced a former after-school activity supervisor to five years in prison with four years suspended.

The offender had admitted sexually assaulting nine girls aged six to 10 at a Paris elementary school.

Inspectorate's Report and Implementation Issues

Findings and Recommendations

Senator Agnes Evren, who led the Senate's hearing, listed shortcomings in City Hall's actions detailed in the Inspectorate's report, including a four-year pause in systematic reporting of complaints, and said the Inspectorate's recommendations had only been partially implemented.

Parents' Groups' Reactions

SOS Periscolaire's Statement

Parents' collective SOS Periscolaire expressed disappointment at Hidalgo's answers, which it said failed to deliver facts.

"We are unfortunately not surprised by these answers, which always point to the failures and responsibilities of others, but never her own," SOS Periscolaire said in a statement.

#MeTooEcole's Perspective

Barka Zerouali, the cofounder of a second parents' group, #MeTooEcole, told Reuters: "Once we drop our child off at school they are supposed to be safe, all the more so when we're talking about a public service."

(Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Hidalgo blamed systemic institutional lapses for enabling abuses in Paris schools and nurseries over more than a decade, calling it a “collective failure.” (reutersconnect.com)
  • Investigations now encompass more than 200 allegations dating back to 2014, spanning mistreatment during lunch, rest periods and after‑school activities. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Parents’ groups SOS Périscolaire and #MeTooEcole criticized City Hall’s passivity; prosecutors have opened investigations, and a staff member has been convicted with a partial prison sentence for abusing young girls. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did former Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo say about the child abuse cases?
Anne Hidalgo described the wave of abuse as a 'collective failure' of city institutions to protect children in state nurseries and schools.
How many child abuse allegations have been examined by Paris police?
Police have examined over 200 allegations of mistreatment, violence, and sexual abuse in Paris state nurseries and primary schools.
When did the first allegations of child abuse surface in Paris schools?
The first allegations of abuse in Paris state schools came to light in 2014.
What actions did parents’ groups take regarding the abuse cases?
Parents’ groups raised concerns for years which they say were ignored by City Hall, and have publicly criticized official responses.
Who faced legal proceedings related to the Paris school abuse cases?
A former after-school activity supervisor was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting nine girls, and investigations were opened into Anne Hidalgo and Emmanuel Gregoire.

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