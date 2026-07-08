EU Reviews Sanofi's Pledged Actions Amid Competition Probe on Flu Vaccines
European Commission Investigates Sanofi's Flu Vaccine Marketing Practices
BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would seek feedback on commitments offered by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi to address concerns that it may have breached competition rules in a flu vaccine marketing campaign.
Background of the Investigation
The Commission opened an investigation two weeks ago into whether Sanofi had carried out a misleading campaign to sell its "Efluelda" flu vaccine while disparaging a rival one called "Fluad" made by CSL Seqirus, primarily in France and Germany.
Sanofi's Commitments to Address Concerns
To address the Commission concerns, Sanofi offered a series of commitments, such as publishing statements on its website, that would remain in force until 2030.
Next Steps and Feedback Process
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Foo Yun Chee)