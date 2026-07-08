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EU seeks feedback on Sanofi's commitments addressing suspected anti-competitive behaviour - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU seeks feedback on Sanofi's commitments addressing suspected anti-competitive behaviour

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Markets EU Regulation

EU Reviews Sanofi's Pledged Actions Amid Competition Probe on Flu Vaccines

European Commission Investigates Sanofi's Flu Vaccine Marketing Practices

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would seek feedback on commitments offered by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi to address concerns that it may have breached competition rules in a flu vaccine marketing campaign.

Background of the Investigation

The Commission opened an investigation two weeks ago into whether Sanofi had carried out a misleading campaign to sell its "Efluelda" flu vaccine while disparaging a rival one called "Fluad" made by CSL Seqirus, primarily in France and Germany.

Sanofi's Commitments to Address Concerns

To address the Commission concerns, Sanofi offered a series of commitments, such as publishing statements on its website, that would remain in force until 2030.

Next Steps and Feedback Process

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Key Takeaways

  • The investigation centers on whether Sanofi’s communications in France and Germany improperly undermined Fluad by suggesting weaker scientific support, potentially breaching Article 102 TFEU (2eu.brussels).
  • Sanofi conducted unannounced inspections in September 2025 and subsequently submitted commitments (e.g. publishing corrective statements) to alleviate the Commission’s concerns without admitting wrongdoing (agenceurope.eu).
  • The Commission is now seeking public and stakeholder feedback on these commitments, which are proposed to remain in place through 2030, as an alternative to a formal infringement finding (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Commission investigating Sanofi?
The European Commission is investigating whether Sanofi breached competition rules by promoting its Efluelda flu vaccine in a way that may have disparaged a rival vaccine, Fluad.
What commitments did Sanofi offer to address the EU's concerns?
Sanofi offered commitments such as publishing statements on its website, which will remain effective until 2030, to address the EU's competition concerns.
Which vaccines are involved in the EU's competition probe?
The investigation focuses on Sanofi's Efluelda flu vaccine and a rival product called Fluad, manufactured by CSL Seqirus.
In which countries did the alleged anti-competitive marketing occur?
The suspected anti-competitive behaviour primarily took place in France and Germany.
What is the next step in the European Commission's investigation?
The European Commission will seek feedback on Sanofi's proposed commitments before making a final decision.

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