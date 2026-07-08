EU to Increase Flexibility in Carbon Market Allowances for Industry
European Commission's New Proposals for Emissions Trading System
Increased Flexibility for Industrial Companies
BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose making its emissions trading system more flexible for industrial companies, granting them more free allowances in exchange for investment in decarbonation, a Commission official said on Wednesday.
Allocation of Carbon Pricing Revenues
The EU also wants member states to spend more of the revenues from carbon pricing revenues on the industries involved, the official added.
Upcoming Revision of the ETS
The Commission will propose a revision of the ETS, the EU's biggest climate change policy, on 17 July.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Inti Landauro)