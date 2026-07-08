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EU to make carbon market more flexible for industrial companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to make carbon market more flexible for industrial companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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EU to Increase Flexibility in Carbon Market Allowances for Industry

European Commission's New Proposals for Emissions Trading System

Increased Flexibility for Industrial Companies

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose making its emissions trading system more flexible for industrial companies, granting them more free allowances in exchange for investment in decarbonation, a Commission official said on Wednesday.

Allocation of Carbon Pricing Revenues

The EU also wants member states to spend more of the revenues from carbon pricing revenues on the industries involved, the official added.

Upcoming Revision of the ETS

The Commission will propose a revision of the ETS, the EU's biggest climate change policy, on 17 July.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The upcoming ETS revision aims to enhance policy flexibility by increasing free carbon allowances for industries that invest in decarbonisation. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • Member states are being encouraged—or may be required—to direct a larger share of carbon pricing revenues back to the sectors impacted by those costs. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • This move complements recent adjustments such as updated benchmark values and fallback benchmarks for allocating free ETS allowances for 2026–2030. (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the EU proposing for its carbon market?
The EU aims to make its emissions trading system more flexible for industrial companies by offering more free allowances in exchange for decarbonization investments.
How will industrial firms benefit from the new EU carbon market proposal?
Industrial firms may receive more free carbon allowances if they invest in reducing their carbon emissions.
When will the EU announce the emissions trading system revision?
The European Commission will propose the revision on 17 July.
What does the EU want member states to do with carbon pricing revenues?
The EU wants member states to allocate more of the revenues from carbon pricing to support industries involved in decarbonization.

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