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French antitrust watchdog orders Meta to resume talks with media groups over publishing fees - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French antitrust watchdog orders Meta to resume talks with media groups over publishing fees

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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France Orders Meta to Resume Negotiations Over Media Publishing Fees

Meta Platforms and French Media: Dispute Over Publishing Payments

Background of the Dispute

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France's competition authority on Wednesday ordered Meta Platforms to resume talks with French media groups over payments for publishing content, after the publishers complained following the collapse of previous negotiations.

The case is one of a growing number between publishers and tech companies over the use of content published on social media or used for AI training that have triggered litigation.

Findings of the French Competition Authority

Abuse of Dominant Position

The French authority said it found the practices employed by Meta in its methods of calculating fees were likely to constitute an abuse of its dominant position, and it ordered the Facebook owner to put forward details of its payment plan within 15 days.

Neighbouring Rights in the European Union

In the European Union, "neighbouring rights" allow print media outlets to seek remuneration for the digital use of their content.

Previous Agreements and Current Stalemate

Expired Agreement

A previous agreement between Meta and press associations DVP and APIG, whose members include the newspapers Les Echos and Le Monde, expired in 2024 and the two sides have since failed to agree on the amount due, meaning the French media have received no payments.

Statements from the Antitrust Authority

Negotiation Process

"We are not dealing with a situation where there is a refusal to negotiate. Rather, the negotiation is taking place under conditions where there is a refusal to consider an alternative methodology or to share the data required for that alternative methodology," Benoit Coeure, president of the antitrust authority, told reporters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Dominique Patton and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta must restart talks and submit a detailed payment proposal within 15 days, as ordered by France’s antitrust watchdog under EU neighbouring‑rights law.
  • Regulators found Meta’s fee‑calculation methods likely abuse its dominant position, echoing past rulings such as the EU court backing Italian publishers’ rights.
  • The dispute stems from failed negotiations: the 2021 media deal expired end‑2024, and Meta’s subsequent offer (~€4 million) was far below the prior annual sum (~€20 million), leading publishers to file complaints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French competition authority order Meta to resume talks with media groups?
The authority found Meta's methods for calculating publishing fees could be an abuse of dominant position and ordered resumption of negotiations.
What caused the collapse of negotiations between Meta and French media groups?
Talks collapsed after failing to agree on fees following the expiry of a previous agreement with press associations DVP and APIG in 2024.
What are EU 'neighbouring rights' in the context of this case?
EU 'neighbouring rights' allow print media outlets to seek compensation for the digital use of their published content.
What does the French authority require Meta to do within 15 days?
Meta must put forward details of its payment plan to media groups for publishing content within 15 days.
Which French newspapers are involved in this dispute with Meta?
Members of APIG and DVP, including Les Echos and Le Monde, are involved in the dispute over publishing fees.

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