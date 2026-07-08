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Poland's zloty hits 19-month low ahead of rate decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's zloty hits 19-month low ahead of rate decision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Poland's Zloty Hits 19-Month Low Before Central Bank Rate Decision

Market Movements and Central Bank Decisions

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty hit a 19-month low on Wednesday as a breakdown in Middle East peace increased risk aversion ahead of an interest rate decision.

Analysts widely expect the Polish central bank to hold rates with new inflation forecasts likely to rise to include the impact of the war between U.S. and Iran that began on February 28. 

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end their nearly four-month conflict in June was "over". Central Europe's main stock indices lost between 1.5% and 2% on the day.

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after the United States launched a wave of military strikes on Iran in response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Inflation Trends in Central Europe

INFLATION SLOWER FOR NOW

Inflation in central Europe has been slowing since it was clear that the two warring countries were looking to halt hostilities that had caused oil prices to surge and hurt the global economic outlook. 

Polish bank PKO BP, in a morning note before Trump spoke about Iran, said Poland's central bank may soften its rhetoric due to inflation developments, which could push bond yields lower and the zloty weaker. A Reuters poll this week saw the Polish main rate on hold at 3.75% for the rest of the year.

"The more interesting question is what language the MPC (monetary policy committee) will use around future moves, now that recent inflation data have comprehensively stripped away the rate-hike narrative," Commerzbank said. 

Currency Performance Across the Region

The zloty had eased 0.4% to 4.3135 by 0924 GMT, off a session low of 4.3174, which was the lowest in 19 months.

The forint was at its weakest since late May, down over 1% on the day at 358.900 to the euro, while the Czech crown fell 0.2% to 24.281 per euro.

In Romania, the leu dipped less than 0.1% to 5.2350 per euro ahead of the country's own policy decision. 

With inflation above 10%, Romania's central bank is expected to continue to keep its already high main rate at 6.50% on Wednesday and throughout 2026, according to analysts in a Reuters poll.

CEE Markets Snapshot

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1124

CET                                               

                                                  

  

CURRENCIES       Latest Previou Daily Change

                 trade s close change in 2026

           

Czech 24.281 24.2330 -0.20% -0.47%

crown 0

Hungary 358.90 354.750 -1.16%  +7.10%

forint 00 0

Polish 4.3135 4.2980 -0.36% -2.27%

zloty

Romania 5.2350 5.2330 -0.04% -2.69%

n leu

Serbian 117.27 117.340  +0.06  +0.03%

dinar 00 0 %

Note: daily change calculated from 1800

CET                                               

                                                  

                                                  

                                                  

                                                  

                                                  

                         

                                                  

                                                  

                                                  

                                                  

                          

Bond Yields and Spreads

BONDS            Yield Yield Spread Daily

                 (bid) change vs change

                 Bund in

                 spread

                

                

  

Czech 3.9209 0.0624  +125b -3bps

Rep ps

2-year

Czech 4.1483 0.0850  +136b  +0bps

Rep ps

5-year

Czech 4.6856 0.1097  +162b  +3bps

Rep ps

10-year

           

Poland 4.1960 -0.0200  +152b -11bps

2-year ps

Poland 4.8830 0.0530  +210b -3bps

5-year ps

Pol

Key Takeaways

  • The Polish zloty weakened to around 4.3174 per euro—its lowest level since February 2025—as risk aversion surged following renewed U.S.–Iran military escalation and President Trump’s declaration that a June memorandum with Iran is “over” (investing.com).
  • Investors expect the National Bank of Poland to hold its key interest rate at 3.75%, while inflation forecasts may be revised upward to include energy price shocks from the U.S.–Iran conflict (tradingview.com).
  • Central European markets broadly declined—stock indices fell between 1.5%–2%, Hungary’s forint hit its weakest since May, and bonds showed spread widening—highlighting regional vulnerability to geopolitical and energy volatility (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Poland's zloty hit a 19-month low?
Poland's zloty dropped to a 19-month low due to increased risk aversion ahead of the central bank's rate decision and geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran.
What is expected from the Polish central bank's rate decision?
Analysts widely expect the Polish central bank to keep interest rates on hold, with new inflation forecasts reflecting the impact of recent geopolitical events.
How are other Central European currencies performing?
Besides the falling zloty, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown also weakened against the euro, and the Romanian leu dipped slightly ahead of its own policy decision.
How is inflation affecting central bank decisions in the region?
Slower inflation, linked to easing hostilities and stabilizing oil prices, may influence central banks, like Poland's, to soften rhetoric and hold rates steady.
What other factors contributed to currency and market movements in Central Europe?
Geopolitical risks, particularly the breakdown of peace between the US and Iran, and changing inflation forecasts have shaped recent movements in currencies and stock indices.

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