Enel Posts 3% Growth in H1 Core Earnings as Italian Hydro Output Falls
Enel's First Half Performance Overview
MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its Spanish and Latin American units supported the group's performance in the first half, with ordinary earnings up 3% year-on-year in the period.
EBITDA Results and Analyst Expectations
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding extraordinary items came in at €11.8 billion ($13.6 billion), above an analyst consensus of €11.7 billion compiled by the company.
Regional Performance Drivers
The state-controlled group said profitability in Italy was hit by a drop in hydroelectric generation, soft retail prices and a lower contribution from trading. ($1 = 0.8678 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Keith Weir)