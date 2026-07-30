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Russia likely fired North Korean missile in Ukraine strike that killed family, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Russia Blamed for North Korean Missile Strike in Ukraine That Killed Family

Details Emerge on Missile Attack and International Involvement

By Tom Balmforth

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia likely used a North Korean missile for a deadly strike that killed a family near the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, two sources said, in what would be the first time such a weapon has been fired in the war in nearly a year.

Russia has launched North Korean missiles at Ukrainian targets before, but their deployment after a lengthy gap points to a fresh stock of weapons that Moscow can draw on as it intensifies missile attacks, the sources added.

Russia pounded Ukraine with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones in an overnight attack that killed at least nine people, officials said, at a time when the Ukrainian military is grappling with an acute shortage of high-end air defences.

Pattern of Missile Usage and Impact on Ukraine

The use of North Korean missiles would fit a pattern in which Russia has been shifting to using more ballistic missiles like its Iskander 9M723, which can only be intercepted by U.S.-made Patriot air defence systems, one of the sources said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said one of the missiles flattened a home in the village of Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, killing two parents and three of their children.

The fate of their remaining four children was unclear, as was that of their 1-1/2-year-old grandson, he said. He did not name the type of missile Russia fired.

Official Responses and Lack Thereof

The Russian Defence Ministry and Ukrainian Air Force did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The North Korean embassy in London did not answer a phone call to request comment outside office hours. 

Powerful Missile

Technical Details of the Missile Strike

One of the sources, who is in the military, said Ukrainian radars had picked up two missile tracks characteristic of North Korean KN-23 or KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles flying towards Kryvyi Rih during the attack.

Two radar tracks typically indicate four missiles were fired, the source said, adding that other impact sites were not known to him.

Ongoing Investigation and Assessment

For a conclusive assessment, investigators needed to study missile fragments found at the site, a process still under way, the source said, adding that he was nonetheless confident it was a North Korean missile.

Russia began firing North Korean KN-23 and KN-24 missiles at Ukraine towards the end of 2023.

North Korean Support for Russia

North Korea also sent 14,000 troops to help Moscow's forces repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region in 2024 and supplied millions of artillery shells for the Russian war effort.

Last week, Zelenskiy warned the Kremlin wanted North Korea to send another 30,000 troops and said Russian preparations were under way to receive them in Voronezh region.

Comparison of Missile Capabilities

The North Korean missiles used in Ukraine have a larger warhead and longer range than Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, but they are less accurate, the military source said.

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information, said August 8, 2025, was the last time Ukraine confirmed a Russian strike using a North Korean missile.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in London and Lizzie Johnson in Kyiv; editing by Mike Collett-White and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The July 30 strike near Kryvyi Rih reportedly involved a North Korean short‑range ballistic missile (likely KN‑23/KN‑24), marking its first use in almost a year in the war in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine had previously received up to 148 North Korean KN‑23/24 missiles by early 2025, along with massive volumes of artillery and munitions—Russia’s firepower has relied critically on Pyongyang’s supplies.
  • Experts note North Korean missiles such as KN‑23 and KN‑24 differ in design from Russia's Iskander and have become increasingly accurate after battlefield use, posing heightened threats to Ukrainian air defences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of missile did Russia allegedly use in the Kryvyi Rih strike?
Sources say Russia likely fired a North Korean KN-23 or KN-24 short-range ballistic missile toward Kryvyi Rih.
How many people were killed in the missile attack near Kryvyi Rih?
At least five members of one family were killed, with the fate of other children and a grandson unclear.
Why is the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih significant?
It would be the first time in nearly a year that a North Korean missile was used in the Ukraine war, indicating renewed supplies.
What challenges is Ukraine facing in defending against such missile attacks?
Ukraine is struggling with a shortage of high-end air defences, like U.S.-made Patriot systems, needed to intercept these missiles.
What support has North Korea provided to Russia besides missiles?
North Korea has sent artillery shells and reportedly 14,000 troops to assist Russian forces in the conflict.

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