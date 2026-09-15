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Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Politics Italy Elections Government

Italian Senate Approves Meloni’s Controversial Electoral Reform Amid Criticism

Senate Approval and Political Reactions

By Angelo Amante

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A contested reform of Italy's electoral law won Senate approval on Tuesday amid fierce opposition criticism, as rivals accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of changing the rules to improve her chances of winning re-election next year.

Details of the Proposed Electoral Reform

Meloni's conservative coalition, including Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia, has put forward a fully proportional voting system that would guarantee a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

The measure still needs final approval from Italy's lower house.

Current System vs. Proposed Changes

Under the current system, most lawmakers are elected through proportional representation, while a third are chosen in first-past-the-post constituencies that analysts say may favour the centre-left opposition. The reform would abolish these.

Arguments for Political Stability

The coalition said the reform, approved by 113 votes to 71, would ensure political stability in a country notorious for short-lived governments. Meloni took office in 2022 and this month became the leader of Italy's longest-lasting administration since World War Two.

Opposition Criticism

"This isn't about stability. You're doing it because you believe that there is a risk you will lose the next election," said former prime minister Matteo Renzi, leader of the Italia Viva party.

Legislative Process and Setbacks

Law Goes Back to Lower House

LAW GOES BACK TO LOWER HOUSE

After the vote, centre-left senators waved red and yellow placards bearing the slogan: "No to the fraud law."

Setback on Preferential Voting

The reform's initial approval in the lower house in July was overshadowed by a setback for Meloni. Her proposal to reintroduce preferential voting — which allows voters to pick their preferred candidates from party lists — was narrowly defeated in a secret ballot due to defections within the ruling coalition.

That vote exposed strains within the alliance ahead of an election due next year, fuelling perceptions that Meloni's grip on the coalition may be weakening at a time when the centre-left holds a narrow lead in the polls.

Return to Senate and Next Steps

Rather than drop the measure, Meloni, who has long supported preferential voting, brought it back to the Senate, which approved it. Because the reform was amended, it must now return to the Chamber of Deputies, or lower house, for a final vote.

Potential Impact on Political Landscape

Possible Benefits for Opposition

Some politicians suggest the new law could benefit Meloni's opponents, who could surpass the 42% threshold and secure the majority bonus, while a new far-right party, National Future, steadily erodes support for her conservative coalition.

Electoral Pacts and Poll Predictions

Meloni has rejected the suggestion she might make an electoral pact with National Future, but polls say such a tie-up would give them a clear lead over the centre-left bloc.

Prime Ministerial Candidate Requirement

The reform would also require each alliance to name its candidate for prime minister before the election, a provision that is deepening tensions among the leaders of the fractious opposition parties.

Challenges for the Centre-Left Bloc

"That could prove problematic for the centre-left, potentially forcing an early leadership contest and exposing divisions that could weaken the bloc," said Rado Fonda, of pollster SWG.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Senate cleared the reform by 113–71, moving to eradicate first‑past‑the‑post seats and impose a 42% threshold for majority bonuses.
  • Meloni’s government just became Italy’s longest‑serving since WWII, bolstering her stability claim.
  • A far‑right surge from Futuro Nazionale challenges the ruling coalition’s grip ahead of 2027 elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main change in Italy's new electoral reform?
The reform introduces a fully proportional voting system, abolishing first-past-the-post constituencies, to ensure a parliamentary majority for any alliance winning over 42% of votes.
Why is Giorgia Meloni's electoral reform controversial?
Opposition parties accuse Meloni of changing election rules to improve her coalition's re-election chances, sparking strong criticism and protests in the Senate.
What is the next step for Italy’s electoral law reform?
After Senate approval, the law must return to the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, for a final vote due to amendments made.
What new requirement does the electoral reform introduce for alliances?
Each alliance must name its candidate for prime minister before elections, potentially creating new challenges for fragmented opposition parties.

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