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Uber plans 10% workforce cut to trim management layers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber plans 10% workforce cut to trim management layers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Uber Announces 10% Workforce Reduction to Streamline Management Structure

Uber's Major Restructuring and Workforce Reduction

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it will cut about 3,300 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in a restructuring aimed at removing management layers, consolidating teams and reducing costs.

Background and Market Performance

The cuts follow a difficult year for Uber shares, which have fallen nearly 8% and underperformed the broader S&P 500, amid investor concerns that autonomous ride-hailing companies such as Waymo could threaten Uber's dominant North American market share.

Uber's Global Workforce

The company had about 34,000 employees globally at the end of last year, according to its annual report.

Comparison to Previous Layoffs

The layoffs would be Uber's largest since May 2020, when the company cut about 6,700 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its workforce, as pandemic restrictions crushed demand for ride-hailing services.

CEO's Statement and Strategic Focus

Echoing a broader push across the tech industry to stay nimble, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the cuts would reduce organizational complexity that had slowed down Uber's decision-making and created roles focused on co-ordination.

Role of AI and Team Consolidation

But unlike several tech executives, he did not blame the cuts on AI. He also said Uber would combine some teams and concentrate most of its staff presence around key hubs as part of the move.

Reduction in Management Layers and Micro-Teams

Uber said it reduced the number of employees positioned seven or more reporting layers below the CEO by 20% and cut the number of "micro-teams", teams with only one or two direct reports, by nearly half.

Changes to Work Locations and Office Policy

The company will concentrate global teams in New York and San Francisco, require most remote workers to relocate and limit fully remote roles to about 1% of staff, while maintaining its three-day office policy.

Market Reaction and Reporting

Its shares rose about 2% in premarket trading following the announcement, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara and Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Largest layoffs since May 2020 when around 6,700 jobs were cut during the pandemic-induced downturn.
  • Management layers will be trimmed: managers reporting seven or more levels below the CEO are down 20%; “micro‑teams” halved.
  • Remote work heavily restricted—most staff must relocate to hubs in New York or San Francisco; fully remote roles limited to ~1%; three‑day office policy maintained

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is Uber cutting in its latest restructuring?
Uber plans to cut about 3,300 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, as part of a broad restructuring initiative.
Why is Uber reducing its workforce?
Uber is trimming its workforce to eliminate management layers, consolidate teams, and reduce organizational complexity and costs.
How will Uber's restructuring affect team organization?
Uber will combine teams, reduce micro-teams, concentrate staff around key hubs, and limit fully remote roles to about 1% of staff.
Where will Uber concentrate its global teams after the layoffs?
Uber will focus its global teams in New York and San Francisco as part of the restructuring.
How did Uber's stock perform following the layoff announcement?
Uber's shares rose about 2% in premarket trading after the layoff news was announced.

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