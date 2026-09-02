Ukraine and Germany Near Completion on Major Drone Development Deal

Progress and Details of the Ukraine-Germany Drone Agreement

Finalization of the Drone Deal

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is finalising a drone deal with Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The agreement — proposed by Ukraine several months ago — is expected to cover the joint development of various types of drones, missiles and related software.

Statements from President Zelenskiy

"Our teams are already finalising the text of the drone deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

Background and Ongoing Cooperation

Existing German-Ukrainian Defence Collaboration

The deal will build on existing German-Ukrainian defence cooperation, including a multi-million-euro programme to supply to Kyiv some 15,000 Strila interceptor drones designed to counter Shahed-type attack drones.

Joint Ventures and Industry Partnerships

In April, German defence technology company Quantum Systems and Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, a joint venture focused on increasing production of interceptor drones and related air-defence technologies.

Major Drone Purchases and Support

Germany is also funding an order for 50,000 Shrike attack drones produced by Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall, one of the largest known drone purchases for Kyiv by a Western government.

Future Plans and Diplomatic Discussions

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said he and Merz discussed the drone agreement, new German air-defence support and plans for an in-person meeting.

(Writing by Felix Hoske; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)