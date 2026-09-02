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Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Ukraine and Germany Near Completion on Major Drone Development Deal

Progress and Details of the Ukraine-Germany Drone Agreement

Finalization of the Drone Deal

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is finalising a drone deal with Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The agreement — proposed by Ukraine several months ago — is expected to cover the joint development of various types of drones, missiles and related software.

Statements from President Zelenskiy

"Our teams are already finalising the text of the drone deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

Background and Ongoing Cooperation

Existing German-Ukrainian Defence Collaboration

The deal will build on existing German-Ukrainian defence cooperation, including a multi-million-euro programme to supply to Kyiv some 15,000 Strila interceptor drones designed to counter Shahed-type attack drones.

Joint Ventures and Industry Partnerships

In April, German defence technology company Quantum Systems and Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, a joint venture focused on increasing production of interceptor drones and related air-defence technologies.

Major Drone Purchases and Support

Germany is also funding an order for 50,000 Shrike attack drones produced by Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall, one of the largest known drone purchases for Kyiv by a Western government.

Future Plans and Diplomatic Discussions

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said he and Merz discussed the drone agreement, new German air-defence support and plans for an in-person meeting. 

(Writing by Felix Hoske; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine is finalising a bilateral drone‑deal with Germany to jointly develop drones, missiles, and related software, enhancing defense capabilities (apnews.com).
  • This builds on ongoing German‑Ukrainian collaboration, including a €90 million German‑funded contract for 50,000 Shrike FPV attack drones, one of the largest Western drone procurements for Kyiv (marketscreener.com).
  • Germany already backs a multi‑million‑euro initiative to supply Ukraine with 15,000 Strila interceptor drones, and there's a Quantum Systems–WIY Drones joint venture to boost local interceptor drone production (president.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ukraine-Germany drone deal about?
The deal covers joint development of drones, missiles, and software to enhance defence capabilities for both countries.
Which companies are involved in the drone collaboration?
Quantum Systems from Germany and WIY Drones from Ukraine, as well as SkyFall, are involved in the production of air-defence technologies.
How many drones are being supplied to Ukraine under this agreement?
Germany is funding 15,000 Strila interceptor drones and an order for 50,000 Shrike attack drones for Ukraine.
What is the expected impact of the drone deal?
The agreement is expected to improve the defence capabilities of both Ukraine and Germany.
Who discussed the finalisation of the drone deal?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the deal.

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