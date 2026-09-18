GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Finance

Spanish police launch operation to clear Ceuta migrants off beach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Migration policy

Spanish Riot Police Clear Ceuta Beaches as Thousands of Migrants Await Shelter

Operation to Clear Migrants from Ceuta Beaches

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spanish riot police fired rubber bullets into the air and struck people with batons on Friday as they began an operation to clear thousands of migrants off beaches in the North African enclave of Ceuta and move some of them into temporary housing.

Spain estimates 10,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory. More than 72,000 crossed into the enclave from Morocco at the end of July in an unprecedented border rush, although most later left.

Temporary Housing and Living Conditions

The authorities have built new temporary housing inside the enclave's port to hold 1,700 people. NGOs say thousands remain unhoused and have been sleeping rough in camps.

Details of the Police and Military Operation

Friday's operation to clear the beaches began shortly before 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and involved both riot police and the Spanish military.

Migrants' Reactions and Struggles for Shelter

Migrants who had spent the night waiting on the beach in hope of a place in temporary shelter initially applauded as the march got under way, but tussles later broke out as they competed for the limited number of places available.

Footage from state broadcaster TVE showed crowding and jostling as people struggled to enter the designated route. Police fired rubber bullets into the air and struck several migrants with batons before the situation calmed down and the operation resumed.

Later footage showed mostly adult men carrying belongings, walking in small groups under police escort along a route of just over 1 km (0.6 miles) from the El Trampolin beach to the port.

Challenges Facing Migrants and Authorities

The vast majority of the migrants are men and boys. The temporary housing is built only for adult men, so minors are being separated and housed separately.     

NGO Criticism and Ongoing Needs

Three NGO leaders told Reuters that authorities had been too slow to provide migrants with minimum shelter required under the European migration pact, and that reception centres opened so far could not accommodate those still sleeping on the streets.

One NGO estimated that about 4,000 migrants remained outdoors on Ceuta's beaches and pavements, meaning the new centre would not be sufficient to clear makeshift camps in public areas. Two NGO leaders said officials probably expect most migrants to return voluntarily to Morocco.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities initiated a major operation early on Friday, moving migrants from Benítez and Trampolín beaches to a newly set-up port facility with capacity for roughly 1,700, amid jostling and crowd control incidents involving rubber bullets and batons. (reutersconnect.com)
  • The July 30 mass crossing brought over 72,000 people into Ceuta, though most have since been returned; nonetheless, an estimated 5,000–13,000 migrants remain in the enclave, with NGOs warning that the new shelter capacity remains insufficient. (reutersconnect.com)
  • The crisis has exposed gaps in European migration infrastructure and policy, prompting debate over reception capacity, the limitations of the EU Migration Pact, and the need for solidarity and technical support from agencies like Frontex. (eprs.europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spanish police launch an operation in Ceuta?
Spanish police acted to clear thousands of migrants from Ceuta beaches and relocate some into temporary housing due to overcrowding.
How many migrants remain in Ceuta?
Spain estimates around 10,000 migrants still remain in the enclave of Ceuta.
What temporary housing is available for the migrants?
Authorities have built new temporary housing in Ceuta's port for 1,700 people, mainly adult men, with minors housed separately.
What challenges do migrants in Ceuta face?
Many migrants remain unhoused, sleeping rough in camps due to insufficient shelter resources, and NGOs report a lack of adequate humanitarian support.
What is the expected outcome for migrants in Ceuta?
Officials believe most migrants may voluntarily return to Morocco as current facilities and shelters are limited.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs

Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs

Image for Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

Image for Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears

Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears

Image for Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate

Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate

Image for Oil prices set for weekly fall on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption

Oil prices set for weekly fall on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption

Image for Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business

Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, pivots towards preemptive inflation fight
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, pivots towards preemptive inflation fight
Image for AI startup Mantic raises $25 million for superhuman forecasting
AI startup Mantic raises $25 million for superhuman forecasting
Image for London's FTSE 100 retreats as banks, energy weigh but eyes weekly rise
London's FTSE 100 retreats as banks, energy weigh but eyes weekly rise
Image for Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock
Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock
Image for Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Image for EU ministers to discuss taxing windfall profits of energy companies as oil prices surge   
EU ministers to discuss taxing windfall profits of energy companies as oil prices surge   
Image for Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone18 Pro launch day
Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone18 Pro launch day
Image for ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit
ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit
Image for Five countries want smaller growth of next EU budget, Spain offers ideas
Five countries want smaller growth of next EU budget, Spain offers ideas
Image for Yen slumps to two-week low after BOJ rate hike underwhelms
Yen slumps to two-week low after BOJ rate hike underwhelms
Image for Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says
Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says
Image for Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation
Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation
View All Finance Posts