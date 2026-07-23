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TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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TotalEnergies Earns $400 Million a Year from Russian Yamal LNG Sales

TotalEnergies' Russian LNG Operations and Financial Impact

By America Hernandez

Annual Earnings from Yamal LNG Cargo Sales

PARIS, July 23 - French oil major TotalEnergies earns about $400 million annually from selling liquefied natural gas cargoes from Russia's Yamal LNG plant, TotalEnergies' CEO told analysts on a results call on Thursday.

Impact of Ukraine Invasion and EU Sanctions

Since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, TotalEnergies kept its stakes in Russian LNG plants but deconsolidated the holdings, meaning the money no longer appears in official reporting.

European Union countries are importing record-high volumes from Yamal, Russia's biggest LNG plant, though EU sanctions will ban those imports beginning next year.

CEO Commentary on LNG Contracts and Revenue Fluctuations

"There are two activities...the lifting of cargoes, on this one we have direct access to the cash booked by our UK entity. The magnitude of this business is an average of $400 million, but it goes up and down because the contracts are linked to Brent (oil prices)," Pouyanne said.

Brent Crude Price Influence

Brent crude prices have been pushed to multi-year highs due to supply disruptions triggered by the war in Iran. 

Dividends from Ownership Stakes

The other part of the income, Pouyanne said, comes from dividends on Total's 20% ownership stake in Yamal LNG, plus a 19.4% stake in Yamal's parent company Novatek.

"Some cash flows have been distributed, but not the full of it... It's from time to time, and there's not an easy way to do this because we respect sanctions and sanctions in Europe have limited the capacity to transfer from Russia to Europe," he added.

Pouyanne did not give a figure for the amounts repatriated to date.

Dividends from Novatek in 2024

In 2024 he stated that dividends from Novatek represented about $600 million per year but were stuck abroad. 

(Reporting by America Hernandez;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies derives ~$400 million annually from selling Russian LNG cargoes under its UK entity—sales tied to Brent-linked contracts with volume variability.
  • Beyond trading profits, the company receives periodic dividends from its Yamal LNG and Novatek stakes, though sanctions and deconsolidation obscure actual repatriation.
  • EU imports from Yamal LNG are at record highs in H1 2026, despite an upcoming stepwise ban—spot imports curtailed in 2026, full LNG ban effective January 1 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does TotalEnergies earn annually from selling Russian LNG?
TotalEnergies earns about $400 million per year from selling liquefied natural gas cargoes from Russia's Yamal LNG plant.
Is this income from Russian LNG reported officially by TotalEnergies?
No, the income from Russian LNG is no longer part of the company's official reporting after holdings were deconsolidated following the Ukraine war.
What are the sources of TotalEnergies' income from Yamal LNG?
Income comes from direct sales of LNG cargoes and from dividends on a 20% stake in Yamal LNG and a 19.4% stake in Novatek.
Why are some of TotalEnergies' LNG-related dividends stuck abroad?
EU sanctions have limited the capacity to transfer such dividends from Russia to Europe, so the funds remain stuck abroad.
When will EU sanctions ban imports of Russian LNG from Yamal?
EU sanctions will ban imports of LNG from Yamal starting next year.

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