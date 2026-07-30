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Soccer-UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Soccer-UEFA countries to boycott World Cup over FIFA proposals

UEFA's Boycott Decision and FIFA's Investment Plans

Background of the Boycott

July 30 (Reuters) - UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions in protest at FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body's tournaments, European soccer's governing body said following a virtual meeting on Thursday.

FIFA's Proposed Subsidiary and Investment Offer

World soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

UEFA's Official Statement

"No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said in a statement.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent," UEFA added.

"No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

Reactions from Other Football Associations

Support from the English FA

A spokesperson for the English FA backed the decision, saying the organisation "stands shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues".

Criticism from AFC and CONCACAF

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF also strongly criticised FIFA earlier, saying they were not consulted in the process.

Upcoming FIFA Events

Women's World Cup and Under-15 World Cup

The Women's World Cup is set to be held in Brazil next year. FIFA is set to stage its inaugural Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan in October.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA member associations voted unanimously on July 30, 2026, to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions unless FIFA abandons its plan to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors. (reddit.com)
  • FIFA plans to create a new commercial entity worth around $20 billion and sell a minority stake—reportedly up to 20%—to external investors such as Thrive Capital; UEFA strongly criticized the scheme for its lack of transparency and its commercialization of football’s governance. (investing.com)
  • UEFA emphasized that “the soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,” stating unequivocally that “the World Cup is not for sale” and asserting that none of its member associations will participate in FIFA competitions until binding assurances are provided. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UEFA nations boycotting FIFA competitions?
UEFA nations are boycotting FIFA competitions to protest FIFA’s plan to sell stakes to external investors in a new subsidiary managing tournaments.
Which tournaments does the boycott affect?
The boycott impacts the FIFA World Cup and other tournaments run by FIFA's global governing body.
Was the decision to boycott FIFA unanimous?
Yes, all of UEFA's member associations unanimously agreed to boycott the FIFA tournaments.
When was the UEFA boycott decision made?
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held on Thursday.
What is the reason behind UEFA's opposition to FIFA's plan?
UEFA opposes FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors, believing it could impact the governance of football tournaments.

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