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Euronext beats forecasts as diversification reduces reliance on market volatility - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euronext beats forecasts as diversification reduces reliance on market volatility

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Euronext Beats Forecasts With Diversification Reducing Market Volatility Reliance

Euronext’s Strong Q2 Performance Driven by Diversification

By Mateusz Rabiega and Jakob Van Calster

July 30 (Reuters) - Euronext reported second-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday, helped by growth across all its businesses as the pan-European exchange operator continued to benefit from its diversification strategy.

Financial Results Exceed Expectations

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 21% to a €360 million ($413 million), versus €332.6 million forecast in a company-compiled poll.

Reduced Reliance on Market Volatility

Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said the results showed Euronext was relying less on market volatility to drive growth.

"We have built a company which is more and more immune from any downturn on equity volumes," Boujnah told Reuters.

Non-volume revenue accounted for 58% of total revenues, the earnings report showed.

Impact of Brexit and European Market Shifts

Boujnah also said the pan-European stock exchange operator continued to benefit from shifts in European capital markets following Brexit, noting the London equity market has become shallower than it used to be.

Listings Reflect Broader Market Changes

He said listings such as private equity group CVC and Czech defence company CSG reflected a broader shift that, before Brexit, would have favoured London. 

London’s Changing Role in Financial Markets

"Ten years ago, these companies would probably have listed in London when it was the largest financial centre in the European Union," Boujnah said.

"After Brexit, London chose to stop being the largest financial centre of the European Union and instead become the largest financial centre of the United Kingdom." 

IPO Activity and Investor Adaptation

While a higher number of IPOs did not translate into greater proceeds from new listings, funds raised through follow-on share sales more than doubled from a year earlier to more than 9 billion euros.

Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment

Boujnah said investors had adapted to an uncertain environment after last year predicting that market volatility would "become the new normal".

"Markets can get used to everything," he said. "They seem to be getting used to an environment in which companies can still go public and operate despite less stormy than before, but still very windy conditions."

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA jumped 21% to €360 million, beating the €332.6 million consensus, underscoring robust performance across all business lines.
  • Non‑volume revenue now accounts for 58% of total revenues, highlighting resilience to equity volatility and success of diversification strategy.
  • Post‑Brexit shifts led to more listings on Euronext (e.g., CVC, CSG), reflecting London’s diminished pull as a European listing venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Euronext perform in the second quarter?
Euronext reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA rising 21% to €360 million, beating market forecasts.
What strategy contributed to Euronext's earnings growth?
Euronext's diversification strategy reduced its reliance on market volatility and enhanced consistent growth.
What percentage of Euronext's revenue came from non-volume sources?
Non-volume revenue accounted for 58% of Euronext's total revenues in the reported period.
How has Brexit impacted Euronext and European capital markets?
Brexit led to more companies listing in Euronext, with London seeing less equity market activity.
Did higher IPO activity result in increased new listing proceeds?
Despite more IPOs, most funds were raised through follow-on share sales, more than doubling year-on-year.

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