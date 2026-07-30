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Worldline cuts revenue growth forecast as bank contract delays slow recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Worldline cuts revenue growth forecast as bank contract delays slow recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Worldline Lowers 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid Bank Contract Delays and Slow Recovery

Worldline's Financial Performance and Recovery Efforts

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Lowered Revenue Growth Expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - French digital payments group Worldline lowered its 2026 revenue growth expectations on Thursday, saying a recovery in new business had taken longer than expected as banks delayed awarding contracts following the company's recent setbacks.

Worldline now expects flat to marginally positive revenue growth in 2026, compared with its previous forecast for low single-digit growth.

Recent Revenue Trends

Second-quarter revenue was flat year-on-year after seven consecutive quarters of contraction.

CEO Commentary on Recovery

Chief Executive Pierre-Antoine Vacheron said the recovery in commercial activity and revenue recognition had been slower than anticipated because some banking clients took longer to commit to new business with the company.

"For one very simple reason, which is that there have been delays in the decision of the banks to allocate new contracts to Worldline because of what we've been going through in 2025, which led the banks to question," Vacheron told reporters.

He said Worldline was now emerging from that phase and expected the second half to be "a bit better" than the first, helped by continued momentum in its merchant services business.

Setbacks and Shareholder Support

The company has not delivered organic revenue growth since late 2024 after setbacks including allegations of money laundering and a series of profit warnings triggered significant customer losses and a slump in its share price.

Major Shareholders and Capital Injection

Backed by major shareholders Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and French state investment bank Bpifrance, Worldline has been trying to rebuild investor confidence following a 500 million euro ($576 million) capital injection and asset disposals.

Financial Results for First Half of 2026

Revenue in the six months to June fell 0.2% to 1.74 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts' expectations of 1.72 billion euros in a company-compiled poll.

EBITDA and Cash Flow Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA reached 294 million euros, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 273 million euros.

Worldline confirmed its full-year EBITDA outlook and improved its free cash flow target to a negative range of 60 million euros to 40 million euros, from a previous negative range of 80 million euros to 70 million euros.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8681 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro)

Key Takeaways

  • 2026 revenue outlook downgraded from low single-digit growth to flat or slight increase due to slower bank contract awards, linked to prior 2025 setbacks (tradingview.com)
  • Q2 revenue was flat, ending seven straight quarters of decline; adjusted EBITDA of €294 million beat estimates, while H1 revenue fell 0.2% to €1.74 billion (tradingview.com)
  • Company is bolstering its financials via a €500m capital increase backed by Bpifrance, Crédit Agricole and BNP Paribas, aiming to reduce leverage and restore confidence (investors.worldline.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Worldline perform in the second quarter?
Second-quarter revenue was flat year-on-year after seven consecutive quarters of contraction.
What contributed to the delays in new banking contracts?
Delays were due to banks taking longer to commit to new business following Worldline’s recent setbacks.
Has Worldline shown any signs of recovery?
The company expects the second half to be 'a bit better' than the first, with some momentum in merchant services.
How is Worldline addressing its recent challenges?
Worldline is rebuilding investor confidence with major shareholder backing and a 500 million euro capital injection.

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