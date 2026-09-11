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Italian court confirms shutdown at large steelworks in blow to Meloni - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian court confirms shutdown at large steelworks in blow to Meloni

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Italian Court Confirms Steelworks Shutdown, Challenging Meloni’s Plans

Italian Steel Industry Faces Uncertain Future After Court Ruling

Background of the Ilva Steelworks

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Friday upheld an order to shut down blast furnaces at the former Ilva works, a legal source said, in a blow to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to keep the country's largest steel plant operating while a buyer is sought.

The plant, a leading employer in the southern Italian city of Taranto, is widely regarded as strategically important for Italy's manufacturing sector, supplying steel to customers in industries ranging from construction to automotive production.

Legal Proceedings and Environmental Concerns

The Milan Court of Appeal rejected a request lodged by operator Acciaierie d'Italia against a previous ruling ordering the hot-end area to be shut down and remediated due to inadequate environmental safeguards to protect residents from pollution.

The ruling clouds the future of the sprawling plant, which has long been at the centre of disputes over environmental damage, public health, industrial policy and employment.

Impact on Employment and Industry

The site, which employs around 8,000 workers directly and supports a large network of contractors in a city of fewer than 200,000 people, is Italy's only integrated steelworks, producing steel from iron ore and coal through a blast-furnace process.

Acciaierie d'Italia has argued that shutting the hot-end facilities risks jeopardising steel production at the site and warned that, beyond a certain point, blast-furnace cooling procedures could make restarting operations impossible without extensive repairs.

Government Response and Future Prospects

The government, which is seeking investors for a company currently under extraordinary administration, is facing mounting pressure to find an alternative industrial solution less than a year before a national election.

Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Prime Minister's Office, told unions this week that the government did not rule out maintaining a public stake in the company.

Transition to Green Steel Production

Italy's steel industry needs a green future, based on electric arc furnaces powered by DRI (direct reduced iron), Mantovano said, adding that the government was ready to make use of available funding for DRI projects.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Joe Bavier Editing by Keith Weir and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The court’s decision imposes a mandatory shutdown of the hot-end area within 90 days unless full asbestos remediation and reduction of PM10/PM2.5 emissions are achieved (rainews.it).
  • The ruling disrupts ongoing privatization efforts and complicates investor interest, despite governmental efforts to support operations with a €100 million loan (it.euronews.com).
  • The decision intensifies the tension among environmental, industrial, and labor interests in Taranto, where the plant remains vital for jobs and regional economies (rainews.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Ilva steel plant ordered to shut down?
The Ilva steel plant's blast furnaces were ordered to shut due to inadequate environmental safeguards to protect residents from pollution.
How does the shutdown affect Giorgia Meloni's government?
The court decision undermines the government's efforts to keep the strategically important steel plant operating while seeking a new buyer.
What is the economic impact of the steel plant's shutdown?
The Taranto plant employs around 8,000 workers and supports a large contractor network, making its future vital for the local economy.
What future industrial solutions is the Italian government considering?
The government is considering a shift to greener steel production using electric arc furnaces powered by direct reduced iron (DRI).
Who operates the steel plant, and what has been their response?
The plant is operated by Acciaierie d'Italia, which argues that shutting the blast furnaces could irreversibly impact steel production.

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