GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
London stocks rebound as crude retreats ahead of US inflation data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

London stocks rebound as crude retreats ahead of US inflation data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets UK economy Oil Prices Banking

London Stocks Rise as Oil Retreats and Markets Await Key US Inflation Data

Market Overview and Key Drivers

FTSE Performance and Market Movement

Sept 11 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday, after five sessions of declines, as oil prices retreated on reports of a push for a Strait of Hormuz deal, while markets awaited crucial U.S. inflation data, due later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.45% to 10,656.78 points by 1006 GMT, but was on track for its biggest weekly loss since early July. The midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.36% and was poised for its sharpest weekly decline in over four months.

Oil Prices and Sector Impact

Oil Price Movements

• Oil prices fell more than 2% after Financial Times reported that Gulf foreign ministers could meet their Iranian counterparts to discuss temporary shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Sector Performance

• Sectors pressured by rising oil prices recovered on Friday while oil majors Shell and BP fell 0.3% and 1%, respectively. However, energy stocks were set to outperform peers for the week.

Banking and Industry Movers

Banking Sector

• Heavyweight banks rose 1.2%, the biggest boosts to the index, with HSBC and Barclays up 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Aerospace and Defence

• Aerospace and defence stocks gained 1.2%.

Economic Data and Investor Sentiment

UK Economic Growth

• Meanwhile, data showed Britain's economy grew at the fastest annual pace in 18 months in July on a possible AI boost, further improving sentiment.

US Inflation Data and Rate Expectations

• Investors are sharply focused on U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day, after a slightly hotter-than-expected producer inflation reading on Thursday pushed up interest rate-hike bets further.

Rate Hike Probabilities

• Traders are now pricing in a 67.5% chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve hike next week, while broadly expecting the Bank of England to hold rates steady, LSEG data showed.

Inflation and Bond Yields

• Inflation worries, alongside ballooning government budget pushed yields on bonds to multi-year highs this week, hammering risk assets.

Notable Stock Movers

Applied Nutrition

• Among other stocks, supplement maker Applied Nutrition dropped 1.1% after executives sold 7 million shares, representing 2.8% of issued capital.

Harbour Energy

• Harbour Energy underperformed by 2.9% after its top shareholder BASF reduced its stake in the oil and gas producer again.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil fell over 2% on reports Gulf ministers may negotiate transit arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com)
  • UK mid‑caps (FTSE 250) also modestly gained, but both indices are headed for their largest weekly declines in months (fidelity.com)
  • UK economy grew at its fastest annual pace in 18 months in July, helped by services including IT/AI, boosting sentiment (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London stocks rebound?
London stocks rebounded due to a decline in oil prices following reports of a push for a Strait of Hormuz deal.
Which sectors were the biggest contributors to the FTSE 100 gain?
Banking, aerospace, and defence sectors contributed most, with banks like HSBC and Barclays rising over 1%.
What is driving investor focus in the markets currently?
Investors are focused on upcoming US consumer inflation data, which could influence interest rate hike decisions.
How did major oil and energy stocks perform?
While energy stocks recovered overall, oil majors like Shell and BP saw slight declines on the day.
What recent economic data improved market sentiment in the UK?
Britain's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in 18 months in July, partly due to a possible AI boost.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian attack on Kyiv petrol stations kills two, Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russia

Russian attack on Kyiv petrol stations kills two, Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russia

Image for Morning Bid: Lenders say show me the money as bond carnage spreads

Morning Bid: Lenders say show me the money as bond carnage spreads

Image for Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears

Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears

Image for AirBaltic postpones key bondholder meeting

AirBaltic postpones key bondholder meeting

Image for Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races

Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races

Image for Americans to mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Americans to mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU lawmaker proposes more carbon market investments in industry
EU lawmaker proposes more carbon market investments in industry
Image for Salzgitter CFO Potrafki to step down in 2027, Christoph Martin named successor
Salzgitter CFO Potrafki to step down in 2027, Christoph Martin named successor
Image for Global bond selloff keeps 10-year US yield near 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Global bond selloff keeps 10-year US yield near 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Image for Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
Image for Cargo shipping costs rise as Rhine water levels drop again
Cargo shipping costs rise as Rhine water levels drop again
Image for UK economy grows by most since early 2025 on possible AI boost
UK economy grows by most since early 2025 on possible AI boost
Image for Italy moves to speed oil, gas projects in energy security push
Italy moves to speed oil, gas projects in energy security push
Image for Dollar holds gains as traders await US price data after oil jumps
Dollar holds gains as traders await US price data after oil jumps
Image for Harbour Energy's top shareholder further cuts stake to 16% in discounted share sale
Harbour Energy's top shareholder further cuts stake to 16% in discounted share sale
Image for Oil set to end week above $100 for first time since mid-May as US diesel hits record high
Oil set to end week above $100 for first time since mid-May as US diesel hits record high
Image for Bonds, stocks selloff pauses as oil retreats from multi-month high
Bonds, stocks selloff pauses as oil retreats from multi-month high
Image for IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks
IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks
View All Finance Posts