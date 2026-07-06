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ECB's Schnabel says Iran shock is not over - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Schnabel says Iran shock is not over

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance ECB Inflation Markets

ECB’s Schnabel Cautions Iran Shock Still Impacts Eurozone Recovery

Eurozone Economic Outlook and Policy Responses

Persistent Inflation and Price Pressures

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economy is not back to its state before the Iran war despite a drop in oil prices, as core inflation remains strong and price pressures continue, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday.

Schnabel's comments kept the need for more policy tightening on the table even as a second interest rate hike at the ECB's next meeting on July 22-23 looked increasingly unlikely.

Oil Prices and Market Uncertainty

"Does the decline in oil prices mean that we are back to the pre-war situation? I don't think so," she told an event in Rome.

"The peace deal is still fragile, markets continue to point to higher oil prices over longer horizons and gas prices are still around 40% higher than before the war."

Additional Economic Pressures

Among other factors, she noted crack spreads, a measure of profitability for refiners, were "twice their pre-war levels", pipeline and supply chain pressures remained elevated and core inflation remained strong.

"Meanwhile, we are experiencing new shocks: the heat wave in Europe and the Super El Niño may put upward pressure on food prices, while rainwater levels are approaching critical levels," Schnabel added.

Perspectives from Other ECB Officials

Speaking later on the same panel, Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch said he was "relatively relaxed", noting the war-related shock to energy prices seemed to have "disappeared" from market prices.

Repeating comments made to Reuters last month, he argued the ECB should "not wait too long" if it wants to raise rates one last time.

"We will have a projection in September, but I'm a bit afraid that we would hike too late when the movement starts in the other direction," Wunsch added.

(Reporting by Francesco CanepaEditing by Tomasz Janowski, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite lower oil prices, core inflation remains elevated (around 2.4–2.6 %), keeping pressure on ECB policy (liquiditydesk.org)
  • Schnabel flags that gas prices (≈ 40 % above pre‑war), high crack spreads and supply constraints continue to disrupt; she cautions that recent shocks like a heat wave and Super El Niño may further elevate food prices (investing.com)
  • While Belgian central bank governor Wunsch sees some easing in war‑related energy shocks, he still urges not to delay further rate increases if warranted—underscoring policy responsiveness (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does ECB’s Isabel Schnabel believe the Iran shock is not over?
Schnabel cited strong core inflation, persistent supply chain pressures, and elevated energy costs as reasons why the eurozone has not returned to its pre-Iran war state.
Is the ECB likely to raise interest rates at its next meeting?
A second interest rate hike at the upcoming ECB meeting looks increasingly unlikely, but policy tightening remains on the table due to ongoing inflation pressures.
How have oil and gas prices affected the eurozone economy?
Although oil prices have fallen, they and gas prices remain higher than before the Iran war, contributing to continued inflation and economic uncertainty.
What new shocks does Schnabel highlight as risks for the eurozone?
She mentioned the European heat wave, the Super El Niño effect on food prices, and low rainwater levels as new shocks that may increase inflation pressure.
What is Pierre Wunsch’s view on future ECB rate hikes?
Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch suggested the ECB should not delay a final rate hike, warning that waiting too long could be counterproductive.

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