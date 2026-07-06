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Dutch to announce over €3 billion in defence deals at NATO forum, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch to announce over €3 billion in defence deals at NATO forum, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Netherlands Plans Over €3 Billion in New NATO Defence Partnerships

By Andrew Gray

Major Defence Announcements at NATO Forum

ANKARA, July 6 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will announce defence deals and plans worth more than €3 billion ($3.43 billion) at a NATO forum in Ankara on Tuesday that precedes a summit of the alliance’s political leaders, Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz told Reuters.

Key Partnerships and Collaborative Projects

In an interview in the Turkish capital on Monday, Yesilgoz said the announcements would include partnerships with Belgium on air defence and with Britain on naval ships. She said the Netherlands was also looking to engage in more joint projects with Germany.

Scope and Scale of Defence Plans

"We have several levels of plans with countries around us, within NATO," Yesilgoz said. "For the Netherlands, it will be ... well over 3 billion euros that we will have new — not only pledges, but concrete plans." 

Details and Context of Announcements

Yesilgoz did not provide more details ahead of the official announcements, which are intended as part of a blizzard of proclamations by NATO members at the forum to show they are spending more on defence, as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.

NATO Summit and U.S. Involvement

Trump will join the leaders of NATO's 31 other members for the summit, which begins on Tuesday evening with a dinner and continues on Wednesday with a meeting of the alliance's top body, the North Atlantic Council.

Transatlantic Commitment and European Defence Investment

Asked if she was confident the U.S. would remain engaged in NATO despite Trump's suggestions that he may no longer be committed to the alliance, Yesilgoz replied: "I have to be confident, because I know that we need each other."

"We need each other ... for our own safety and security," Yesilgoz added. She said it was "healthy for Europe to invest more in its own defence and defence industries regardless of who is at the White House at the moment."

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8750 euro)

(Reporting by Andrew Gray in Ankara, Editing by Bart Meijer and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz‑Zegerius confirmed deals exceeding €3 billion will be revealed at the NATO forum in Ankara, featuring concrete plans rather than mere pledges (devdiscourse.com)
  • Agreements include partnerships on air defence with Belgium and naval ship cooperation with the United Kingdom (devdiscourse.com)
  • The announcements align with broader NATO efforts for increased European defence collaboration and delivery on investment commitments ahead of the summit of alliance leaders (nato.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will the Netherlands invest in new NATO defence deals?
The Netherlands will announce defence deals and plans worth more than €3 billion at the NATO forum in Ankara.
Which countries are involved in the Dutch defence partnerships?
The Netherlands' defence partnerships include Belgium on air defence and Britain on naval ships, with potential for more joint projects with Germany.
Why are these new defence deals being announced at the NATO forum?
The announcements aim to showcase increased defence spending by NATO members as requested by U.S. President Donald Trump.
What is the significance of the Netherlands increasing defence investments?
Investing more in defence reflects Europe's intention to strengthen its own security and defence industries, regardless of U.S. political leadership.
Where and when is the NATO forum taking place?
The NATO forum is taking place in Ankara, Turkey, preceding the alliance's summit of political leaders.

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