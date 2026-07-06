Prince Harry Arrives Solo in UK After Buckingham Palace Stay Refused
Prince Harry's UK Visit and Buckingham Palace Controversy
Arrival in Britain Without Family
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Prince Harry has arrived in Britain ahead of his week of engagements, without his wife Meghan and their children, ITV News reported on Monday, after a royal source said he had been denied a stay at Buckingham Palace.
Details Behind Buckingham Palace Stay Refusal
Missed Invitation Deadline
Harry had been told that he could not stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit after he failed to accept an invitation in time, the royal source said earlier on Monday, underlining the fraught relationship between King Charles and his second son.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alex Richardson)