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Prince Harry arrives in the UK, ITV News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry arrives in the UK, ITV News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Prince Harry Arrives Solo in UK After Buckingham Palace Stay Refused

Prince Harry's UK Visit and Buckingham Palace Controversy

Arrival in Britain Without Family

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Prince Harry has arrived in Britain ahead of his week of engagements, without his wife Meghan and their children, ITV News reported on Monday, after a royal source said he had been denied a stay at Buckingham Palace.

Details Behind Buckingham Palace Stay Refusal

Missed Invitation Deadline

Harry had been told that he could not stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit after he failed to accept an invitation in time, the royal source said earlier on Monday, underlining the fraught relationship between King Charles and his second son.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Prince Harry arrived in Britain on July 6, without Meghan and their children, and will conduct a week of engagements alone.
  • Buckingham Palace rescinded his stay offer after Harry accepted too late—despite his team’s statement—citing staffing, logistics and constitutional sensitivities around an upcoming High Court ruling (thedailybeast.com).
  • Tensions between Harry and the monarch persist, with the accommodation fiasco underscoring the fraught state of their relationship as Harry seeks to promote the Invictus Games and faces legal and security hurdles (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince Harry arrive in the UK without his family?
Prince Harry arrived alone for a week of engagements, with Meghan and their children not accompanying him.
Was Prince Harry allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace?
No, he was denied a stay at Buckingham Palace after failing to accept an invitation in time.
What does the refusal to stay indicate about royal relations?
The refusal underlines ongoing tensions between King Charles and Prince Harry.
Who reported on Prince Harry's arrival in the UK?
ITV News and Reuters reported on Prince Harry's arrival in the UK.

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