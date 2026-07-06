Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Missile Defence Production Fails to Meet Demand

Missile Defence Shortages and Production Challenges

Zelenskiy's Concerns Over Arms Shortages

July 6 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented a shortage of arms to defend Ukraine against Russian ballistic missiles on Monday and said it was "absurd" that production could not meet demand to protect people.

Absurdity of Insufficient Production

"It is simply absurd that, in the modern world, production has still not been scaled up to the level actually required to protect people from ballistic terror," he said in his nightly video address.

Potential for Increased Domestic Production

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had the know-how to produce the weapons and if it received U.S. licences to manufacture U.S. Patriot systems "our production would be sufficient not only to defend Ukraine but also to assist partners who need them.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar, Editing by Franklin Paul)