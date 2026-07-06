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Ukraine's Zelenskiy: It is 'absurd' that production of missile defence arms cannot meet demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy: It is 'absurd' that production of missile defence arms cannot meet demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Missile Defence Production Fails to Meet Demand

Missile Defence Shortages and Production Challenges

Zelenskiy's Concerns Over Arms Shortages

July 6 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented a shortage of arms to defend Ukraine against Russian ballistic missiles on Monday and said it was "absurd" that production could not meet demand to protect people.

Absurdity of Insufficient Production

"It is simply absurd that, in the modern world, production has still not been scaled up to the level actually required to protect people from ballistic terror," he said in his nightly video address.

Potential for Increased Domestic Production

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had the know-how to produce the weapons and if it received U.S. licences to manufacture U.S. Patriot systems "our production would be sufficient not only to defend Ukraine but also to assist partners who need them.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Patriot interceptor production is structurally limited: current U.S. output (~600–650 PAC‑3 MSEs per year) cannot keep pace with wartime consumption, and contractual scale‑up won’t help Ukraine in the near term (fpri.org).
  • Ukraine has formally requested U.S. authorization to produce Patriot missiles domestically, emphasizing it has the technical capability and needs the license to scale output quickly (armyrecognition.com).
  • Even Germany, with licensed production, faces long lead times, illustrating that building Patriot capacity is complex and takes years—not a near‑term fix (en.defence-ua.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy say about missile defence production?
President Zelenskiy called it 'absurd' that missile defence arm production in Ukraine has not been scaled up to meet demands for protection.
Why is there a shortage of defence arms in Ukraine?
There is a shortage because production has not reached the necessary level to protect against Russian ballistic missiles.
What potential solution did Zelenskiy suggest for Ukraine's missile defence?
Zelenskiy said that if Ukraine received U.S. licences to manufacture Patriot systems, its production could protect Ukraine and assist its partners.
Who reported and edited the news about Zelenskiy's statement?
The news was reported by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar and edited by Franklin Paul.

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