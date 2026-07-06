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Germany plans investor-friendly reforms for gas power stations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany plans investor-friendly reforms for gas power stations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Germany

Germany Plans Investor-Friendly Reforms for Gas Power Stations and Investments

Overview of Proposed Reforms and Their Impact

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Germany's governing coalition has agreed to reforms aimed at encouraging the construction of gas power stations and attracting investment, according to a draft legislative document to be put to parliament on Thursday.

Key Legislative Changes

Increase in Maximum Permissible Bid

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and their Social Democrat partners plan to raise the maximum permissible bid for tenders from €173,000 ($197,687) to €244,000.

Focus on Gas-Fired Power Capacity

The move is part of government plans to tender 12 gigawatts (GW) worth of capacity in 2026, with a focus on gas-fired sites, to support the country's continuing phase-out of coal-fired power capacity.

Industry and Political Reactions

Support from Energy Industry

The BDEW energy industry association welcomed the move, which managing director Kerstin Andreae said "ensures the economic viability of investments in modern gas-fired power plants" amid rising costs.

Criticism from Environmentalists

The environmentalist Greens criticised the planned reforms. "This coalition is letting costs for gas power stations explode," said Michael Kellner, who speaks for the party on energy policy.

Additional Reform Measures

Changes to Power Supply Rules

The reforms also foresee changes to a rule requiring uninterrupted power supply of over 10 hours to make it more investor friendly.

Regional Management of Expansion

The expansion is to be managed regionally, with one-third of tender volume developed in northern Germany, and two-thirds in the south.

Next Steps and Timeline

Approval and Implementation

The BDEW called for the measures to be passed before the German parliament's summer recess and approved by the European Commission, allowing the next tenders to take place in September and December of this year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8751 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Coalition boosts investor appeal by increasing maximum bid from €173,000 to €244,000, encouraging new gas-fired power projects.
  • Up to 9 GW of long-duration, hydrogen‑ready capacity to be auctioned in two rounds in Sept and Dec 2026, with operations required by 2031.
  • Strategy aligns with EU-backed 12 GW capacity plan, supports coal phase‑out by 2038, targets full decarbonization by 2045.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reforms are being proposed for gas power stations in Germany?
Germany's coalition plans to raise the maximum bid for power station tenders to €244,000 and ease investment requirements to attract investors.
How will the tender process change for gas power stations?
The government will increase tender capacity to 12 GW in 2026, focusing on gas-fired sites and raising bid limits to support new investments.
What is the regional allocation for the new tenders?
One-third of the tender volume will be developed in northern Germany, with two-thirds allocated to southern Germany.
Who supports and who criticizes the reforms?
The BDEW energy industry association supports the reforms, while the Green party criticizes them for potentially raising costs.
When are the next tenders for gas power stations scheduled?
With parliamentary and EU approval, the upcoming tenders are expected to be held in September and December of this year.

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