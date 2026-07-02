Brazil Introduces New Meat Export Regulations to Comply with EU Rules
Overview of Brazil's Response to EU Meat Import Regulations
Implementation of New Inspection Procedures
SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has started to implement new inspection procedures on the production of meat and meat derivatives to address trade requirements from the European Union, local news outlet Globo Rural reported on Thursday, citing a government document sent to federal agriculture auditors.
Preventing EU Import Bans
• Brazil seeks to prevent the EU from banning imports of some Brazilian products, including beef, poultry, eggs and live animals, starting in September.
Background on the EU Ban
• The ban, announced in May, is linked to EU rules restricting the use of certain antimicrobial substances in food-producing animals.
Official Response
• Brazil's Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese)