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China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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China’s Wang Yi Meets Danish Foreign Minister to Deepen EU and Green Sector Ties

Diplomatic Visit and Key Discussion Points

Overview of the Meeting

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on Thursday on the first stop of a visit to the Nordic countries, his ministry said in a statement released early on Friday.

Key Points from the Meeting

EU-China Relations

• Wang told Rasmussen that he hoped Denmark would play a "constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations."

Economic and Sectoral Cooperation

Investment and Innovation

• He said the world's second-largest economy welcomed more Danish companies to invest and China was willing to deepen cooperation in science and innovation, green shipping, healthcare and tourism.

Trade and Green Cooperation

• Rasmussen, according to the Chinese readout, said that trade and green cooperation ties were developing well.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Wang Yi launched his Nordic tour (July 2–8) in Copenhagen, aiming to strengthen China‑EU relations by urging Denmark to play a constructive role in EU‑China ties (eu.china-mission.gov.cn).
  • China invited Danish companies to deepen collaboration in science, innovation, healthcare, tourism and especially green shipping—areas of expanding bilateral cooperation (worldports.org).
  • This visit builds on long‑running maritime and green cooperation, including a renewed January 2026 MOU on low‑ and zero‑carbon ship technology between China and Denmark (worldports.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China's foreign minister visit Denmark?
Wang Yi visited Denmark to discuss strengthening EU-China relations and deepening cooperation in trade, green shipping, healthcare, and tourism.
What sectors were highlighted for China-Denmark cooperation?
Sectors highlighted included science and innovation, green shipping, healthcare, and tourism.
How does China view Danish investment?
China welcomes further Danish investment and aims to deepen economic and industrial cooperation.
What role does Denmark play in EU-China relations?
China hopes Denmark will play a constructive role in fostering healthy and stable EU-China relations.
Were there any remarks on trade and green cooperation?
Yes, both sides noted that trade and green cooperation between China and Denmark are developing well.

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