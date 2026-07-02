China’s Wang Yi Meets Danish Foreign Minister to Deepen EU and Green Sector Ties
Diplomatic Visit and Key Discussion Points
Overview of the Meeting
BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on Thursday on the first stop of a visit to the Nordic countries, his ministry said in a statement released early on Friday.
Key Points from the Meeting
EU-China Relations
• Wang told Rasmussen that he hoped Denmark would play a "constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations."
Economic and Sectoral Cooperation
Investment and Innovation
• He said the world's second-largest economy welcomed more Danish companies to invest and China was willing to deepen cooperation in science and innovation, green shipping, healthcare and tourism.
Trade and Green Cooperation
• Rasmussen, according to the Chinese readout, said that trade and green cooperation ties were developing well.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jamie Freed)