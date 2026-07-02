Britain Removes Consultation Rules to Accelerate Major Project Approvals

Government Planning Reforms to Boost Economic Growth

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would remove a mandatory pre-application consultation requirement for major infrastructure projects later this month, a planning reform the government said would reduce approval timelines by up to 12 months.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government has made planning reform a central part of its strategy to boost economic growth, saying lengthy approval processes have slowed investment and delayed critical infrastructure.

The government said the reforms could save developers around £1 billion ($1.34 billion) during the current parliament.

Energy Security and Clean Power Generation

Energy minister Michael Shanks said Britain could not afford delays to infrastructure needed to improve energy security and expand clean power generation.

Benefits for Households and Clean Energy Transition

"Every turbine, every solar panel, every cable we connect helps protect families from volatile fossil fuel markets and paves the way for a new era of clean energy for our country," Shanks said.

Impact on Major Infrastructure Projects

Data Centres and Energy Projects

DATA CENTRES, ENERGY PROJECTS

The changes, due to take effect on July 24, will remove statutory pre-application consultation requirements for development projects such as wind farms, solar projects, reservoirs and transport links, replacing them with earlier engagement between developers and planning authorities.

Accelerating Approvals and Ministerial Powers

The government said the wider reforms would also help accelerate approvals for data centres, with ministers having designated three proposed developments as nationally significant infrastructure projects.

The changes build on wider planning reforms that seek to reduce delays from legal challenges and give ministers greater powers over some planning decisions.

Recent Approvals and Future Plans

The government said it had approved 41 major infrastructure projects since taking office, including the Lower Thames Crossing road tunnel and the Mona Offshore Wind Farm, and remained on track to decide at least 150 other projects during the current parliament, compared with 59 in the last parliament.

The changes will also remove mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for certain onshore wind projects.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7480 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Toby Chopra)