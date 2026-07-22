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France records 5,764 excess deaths during June-July heatwaves, health agency reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France records 5,764 excess deaths during June-July heatwaves, health agency reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Heatwaves Cause 5,764 Excess Deaths in France Between June and July 2024

Overview of Excess Mortality During French Heatwaves

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - France recorded 5,764 excess deaths between June 17 and July 2 when the country was hit by heatwaves, the national health agency reported on Wednesday.

Initial Estimates and Updates

Health Minister Stephanie Rist had originally estimated the excess deaths in late June at 2,025.

Details of Excess Mortality

• The count, which includes all deaths regardless of their cause, represents a 36% excess mortality during the period, the agency said.

Key Periods and Demographics

• More than half of the excess deaths were recorded between June 25 and June 27.

• The deaths of people aged 75 and older represented about two-thirds of the excess mortality.

Future Data and Reporting

• The tally is still preliminary and final data will be available at the end of summer.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Excess mortality soared 36 % during June 17–July 2, amounting to 5,764 additional deaths nationwide.
  • Over half of these deaths occurred in a three‑day peak from June 25–27, and roughly two‑thirds affected those aged 75 and older.
  • Earlier estimates (e.g., ~2,025 deaths for June 22–28) are being revised upward as more data is consolidated.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths were recorded in France during June-July heatwaves?
France recorded 5,764 excess deaths between June 17 and July 2 during the 2024 heatwaves.
What age group was most affected by the heatwaves in France?
About two-thirds of the excess deaths occurred in people aged 75 and older.
When will final data on excess deaths be available?
The final excess death data will be available at the end of the summer.
What period saw the highest number of excess deaths?
More than half of the excess deaths were recorded between June 25 and June 27.

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