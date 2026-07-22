Heatwaves Cause 5,764 Excess Deaths in France Between June and July 2024

Overview of Excess Mortality During French Heatwaves

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - France recorded 5,764 excess deaths between June 17 and July 2 when the country was hit by heatwaves, the national health agency reported on Wednesday.

Initial Estimates and Updates

Health Minister Stephanie Rist had originally estimated the excess deaths in late June at 2,025.

Details of Excess Mortality

• The count, which includes all deaths regardless of their cause, represents a 36% excess mortality during the period, the agency said.

Key Periods and Demographics

• More than half of the excess deaths were recorded between June 25 and June 27.

• The deaths of people aged 75 and older represented about two-thirds of the excess mortality.

Future Data and Reporting

• The tally is still preliminary and final data will be available at the end of summer.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Sharon Singleton)