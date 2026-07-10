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Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Bayer Gets €3 Billion Apollo Investment, Retains Control of Contraceptives Unit

Bayer Secures Strategic Investment for LARC Business

Investment Details

July 10 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Friday it had secured €3 billion ($3.4 billion) in equity from Apollo-managed funds in a deal tied to its long-acting reversible contraceptives, or LARC, business, aiming to bolster its capital structure while preserving control.

Ownership Structure

Apollo funds and affiliates would take a minority, non-controlling stake in a new entity holding the LARC business, while Bayer keeps a majority stake and "complete operational control."

Integration with Pharmaceuticals Division

The business will remain part of the pharmaceuticals division's core operations and stay fully consolidated in group accounts, Bayer said.

Financial and Strategic Implications

Comments from Bayer CFO

Bayer Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann said the transaction was a "strategic financing solution" that would strengthen the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility as the group manages "increased liquidity requirements this year related to bond maturities and litigation procedures."

Deal Timeline and Conditions

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approval and customary conditions, Bayer said.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Bayer raises €3 billion equity from Apollo‑managed funds for its LARC business, bolstering balance sheet while preserving control
  • Bayer maintains majority stake and full operational command; the LARC unit remains fully consolidated in its pharmaceutical division
  • Transaction, aimed at enhancing financial flexibility amid bond maturities and litigation pressures, is expected to close in Q3 2026, pending regulatory approval

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Bayer secure from Apollo in the deal?
Bayer secured €3 billion ($3.4 billion) in equity from Apollo-managed funds.
What part of Bayer's business is involved in the Apollo deal?
The deal involves Bayer's long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) unit.
Will Bayer retain control over the LARC business after the deal?
Yes, Bayer will hold a majority stake and maintain complete operational control.
What is the expected closing date for the Bayer-Apollo deal?
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending approvals.
Why is Bayer pursuing this financing solution with Apollo?
Bayer aims to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility amid increased liquidity requirements.

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