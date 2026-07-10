GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

Russia evades Ukraine electrical substation defences with small, unjammable drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

How Russian Fibre-Optic Drones Are Disrupting Ukraine’s Energy Substations

Russian Fibre-Optic Drone Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

By Max Hunder

Introduction: A New Threat to Ukraine’s Power Grid

KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia has been using small drones flown via fibre-optic cables to bypass Ukrainian defences and damage high-voltage electricity substations in the frontline northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, open-source analysis shows.

Footage of the new spate of strikes, which has been posted on Russian social media channels, was verified by the Centre for Information Resilience, an open-source investigation group based in London, and confirmed by Reuters.

Ukraine’s Defensive Measures and Russian Adaptation

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukrainian energy facilities, especially in frontline provinces, throughout the war. In response, Ukrainian authorities have covered high-voltage transformers with vast concrete sarcophagi and anti-drone nets.

Ukraine's frontline regions also teem with electronic warfare systems designed to disrupt the radio signals controlling the drones.

The Fibre-Optic Drone Advantage

However, small, nimble First Person View (FPV) drones flown by fibre optic cable are immune to signal interference as long as their thin, translucent cable is not cut or snagged.

Russian Tactics: Breaching Defenses

RUSSIA APPEARS TO WANT TO BLACK OUT UKRAINIAN REGIONS

Joshua Scriven, an investigator at CIR, said the Russians were creating holes in the protective netting by breaking it with a first drone before sending a second one through the gap.

Since May, Russia has been using these drones to navigate around the vast structures of the sarcophagus and find their way through ventilation holes to a central piece of equipment: the autotransformer.

The Value and Vulnerability of Autotransformers

Taking out the autotransformer, which in a 330-kilovolt substation is worth about $3.5 million, brings down the entire transformer unit, said Oleksandr Kharchenko, head of the Energy Research Centre in Kyiv.

CIR has verified four such strikes on large and seemingly well-defended 330 kV substations, and at least four more on smaller, less defended 110 kV substations.

Expanding Range and Cost Efficiency

The locations of the strikes on 330 kV substations range from 16 to 26 km (10-16 miles) from the frontline, according to Deepstate, independent producer of an online battlefield map, demonstrating the growing range of small fibre-optic drones.

"I think why they've started using them is because of these protective sarcophagi. They protect against missiles and Shaheds (heavy-duty drones),” Scriven said. 

A fibre-optic FPV drone can cost as little as $2,000.

“The cost-benefit analysis there is staggering.”

Strategic Impact on Ukraine’s Energy Security

Scriven said the strikes appeared to be part of an overall Russian strategy to isolate Ukrainian regions from the national grid and then black them out by attacking local power stations.

Sumy has suffered badly from Russian bombardment since summer 2024, when Ukraine launched an offensive into Russian territory from the province. It was pushed out last year, after which Russia launched its own attack into Sumy.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the region's security situation had deteriorated in June.

“Russia's goal is to terrorise people and make life in the border regions unbearable,” he wrote.

International Response and Legal Implications

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against senior Russian military commanders for strikes on Ukraine’s power grid between 2022 and 2023. 

Russia denies targeting civilians and says all its strikes have a military purpose.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, additional reporting by Felix Hoske and Magdalini Gkogkou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Fibre‑optic FPV drones bypass electronic warfare and anti‑drone nets because they don’t rely on radio signals and cost as little as ~$2,000
  • These drones exploit gaps made by initial drones to hit autotransformers—single component failures can knock out entire subsystems worth millions
  • Ukraine's defences—concrete sarcophagi, anti‑drone nets, EW systems—are increasingly challenged and being upgraded (e.g., 534 km nets by end‑2025 and 4,000 km planned in 2026)

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Russia bypassing Ukrainian substation defences?
Russia is using small drones controlled via fibre-optic cables, making them immune to electronic warfare and difficult to jam or intercept.
What is the significance of attacking autotransformers in substations?
Damaging the autotransformer in a substation can disable the entire unit, causing widespread power outages in the targeted region.
Why are protective sarcophagi and nets ineffective against these drones?
Fibre-optic FPV drones can physically break holes in protective netting and navigate through ventilation holes, bypassing traditional defences.
What is the approximate cost of a fibre-optic FPV drone used in these attacks?
A fibre-optic FPV drone used in these attacks can cost as little as $2,000, making them cost-effective for significant infrastructure damage.
What is Russia’s strategy with regards to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure?
Russia aims to isolate Ukrainian regions from the national grid and cause blackouts by targeting key local power substations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Bangladesh's Hasina plans December return with party colleagues to surrender

Exclusive-Bangladesh's Hasina plans December return with party colleagues to surrender

Image for ECB is back to square one as US-Iran war resumes

ECB is back to square one as US-Iran war resumes

Image for UK homebuilder MJ Gleeson flags uncertain outlook amid geopolitical, policy risks

UK homebuilder MJ Gleeson flags uncertain outlook amid geopolitical, policy risks

Image for Explainer-What is Islamic State, the group linked to this week's Damascus bombs?

Explainer-What is Islamic State, the group linked to this week's Damascus bombs?

Image for UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps

UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps

Image for Analysis-Missile test showcases sensitive Chinese submarine capabilities key to nuclear deterrent

Analysis-Missile test showcases sensitive Chinese submarine capabilities key to nuclear deterrent

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit
Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit
Image for Volkswagen rescue plan 'short on specifics' after tense stakeholder talks
Volkswagen rescue plan 'short on specifics' after tense stakeholder talks
Image for Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid
Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid
Image for Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks
Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks
Image for UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion
UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion
Image for EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data
EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data
Image for Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race
Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race
Image for Morning Bid: Japan calling capital home
Morning Bid: Japan calling capital home
Image for Marex to acquire Singapore clearing business firm
Marex to acquire Singapore clearing business firm
Image for Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks
Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks
Image for Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist
Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist
Image for Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning
Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning
View All Finance Posts