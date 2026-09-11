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Austrian central bank says economic outlook improving, to be felt next year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian central bank says economic outlook improving, to be felt next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Austrian Central Bank Optimistic on 2027 Economic Outlook as Growth Improves

Updated Economic Forecasts and Outlook

Growth Forecast Adjustments

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austria's central bank has trimmed its economic growth forecast for the country in 2026 due to a weaker-than-expected first six months of the year, but raised it for next year as the outlook is improving, it said on Friday.

In an update to its last economic forecasts published in June, the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said it now expects gross domestic product to grow by 0.5% this year, 0.1 points less than it had previously predicted. It raised its forecast for 2027, however, to 1.3% from 1.1%.

Factors Influencing the Outlook

"Despite the war in the Middle East and this summer's drought, the economic outlook for the second half of 2026 has improved," the ONB said in a statement.

Global Trade and Domestic Manufacturing

"Global trade grew more strongly than expected, which should also benefit the Austrian export sector. At the same time, the order-book situation and sentiment in the domestic manufacturing sector have improved," it said, adding that the effects of those would mainly be felt next year.

Inflation Forecast Revisions

The central bank trimmed its forecast for Austrian inflation according to the Harmonised Index Of Consumer Prices (HICP) to 3% this year from 3.2%, and to 2.3% next year from 2.4%.

(Reporting by Francois MurphyEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the economic outlook for Austria changed for 2027?
The bank has raised its GDP growth forecast for 2027 to 1.3%, up from its previous estimate of 1.1%.
Why did the central bank improve its economic outlook?
Improvements in global trade, Austrian export sector, and domestic manufacturing sentiment drove the improved outlook.
What are the updated inflation projections for Austria?
Inflation is now forecast at 3% in 2026, down from 3.2%, and 2.3% in 2027, down from 2.4%.
When will the positive effects on Austria's economy be felt?
The central bank expects the positive effects to be primarily felt next year.

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