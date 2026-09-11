Bank of France Chief: French Far-Left Debt Cancellation Plan Illegal

Controversy Over French Debt Cancellation Proposal

Bank of France Chief's Response

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of France chief Emmmanuel Moulin said on Friday that a plan by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon to cancel a portion of France's national debt was "illegal, dangerous and useless."

Melenchon's Proposal Details

Melenchon, who is seeking the French presidency, has called for cancelling 18% of France's debt, which he says is held by the Bank of France, saying the move would allow for more social spending.

Potential Economic Consequences

Speaking on RTL radio on Friday, Moulin said the move would circumvent treaties, create inflation and would raise interest rates.

Historical Context and Default Concerns

"We have never defaulted on our debt since 1797 and that would be a default. It would say we do not pay the debt that we owe," said Moulin.

European Central Bank's Position

Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank President and a former French economy and finance minister, rejected the plan on Thursday, saying creditors would punish such a move.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Dominique Vidalon; Editing dominique Vidalonby)