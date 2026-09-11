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Australian shares slump to two-month low as miners fall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australian shares slump to two-month low as miners fall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Mining Stocks Economy

Australian Shares Drop to Two-Month Low, Miners Lead Market Slump

By Keshav SinghChundawat

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended Friday at a more than two-month low, as miners led by BHP lost on weaker commodity prices, while a surge in oil prices over the week heightened inflation concerns and kept investors on edge.

Performance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 8,741.20 points, its lowest closing level since July 2. It lost 2.1% in the week, its steepest drop since mid-March.

Global Sentiment and Investor Reactions

Global investors shunned risk assets on the day on fears that higher oil prices and persistent inflation fuelled by the Middle East war could prompt further policy tightening.

"It's no surprise to see the market in a steep 'risk-off' mode with investors retreating to cash and defensive assets until we see some stability in the macroeconomic outlook," said Luke Winchester, portfolio manager at Merewether Capital.

Sector Performance

Mining Sector Slump

Heavyweight miners slumped 3.7%, their steepest drop since June 19, as copper fell after Reuters reported that the White House has yet to decide on refined copper tariffs amid officials' concerns that higher prices for the metal could raise manufacturing costs. [MET/L]

Major Mining Stocks

Major miner BHP slumped 4.1%, clocking its worst session since mid-June, while Rio Tinto shed 3.5%. Lithium miners Liontown and PLS tumbled 8.6% and 7.4%, respectively.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector

Oil prices eased but were still set for a weekly gain, holding above $100 a barrel on fears of prolonged supply disruptions. [O/R]

Macroeconomic Factors

Reserve Bank of Australia and Interest Rate Expectations

Over the week, hawkish signals from Reserve Bank of Australia governors, together with higher energy prices, increased expectations of further tightening.

Markets are currently pricing in 32 basis points of rate hikes by November and 39 bps for December.[0#AUDIRPR]

Bond Yields

Yields on both short-term and long-term Australian government bonds jumped over the 5% mark to their highest levels since mid-2011 as a global bond selloff took hold.

Other Market Movers

Financial Sector Gains

Limiting losses, financials advanced 1.1%, clocking their best session in nearly two weeks, after three straight sessions of losses.

New Zealand Market Update

In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 13,580.33 points, its lowest closing level since late-June.

Upcoming Economic Data

Investors are now awaiting the island nation's June-quarter GDP data to be released next week.

(Reporting by Keshav Singh Chundawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 8,741.20—its lowest since July 2—marking a 0.9% one‑day drop and the steepest weekly decline (2.1%) since mid‑March. (apnews.com)
  • Heavyweight miners plunged (–3.7%) amid a retreat in copper prices after reports that the White House has yet to decide on refined copper tariffs. BHP fell 4.1%, Rio Tinto 3.5%, while lithium miners Liontown and PLS dropped 8.6% and 7.4%. (apnews.com)
  • Oil remains above US$100/barrel, sustaining inflation concerns and prompting a global bond sell‑off; Australian government bond yields jumped above 5%, the highest since mid‑2011. (abc.net.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Australian shares drop to a two-month low?
Australian shares fell due to weaker commodity prices, especially in mining, and investor concerns about rising inflation and higher oil prices.
Which sectors led the decline in the ASX 200 index?
Heavyweight miners, such as BHP and Rio Tinto, led the decline, with lithium miners also experiencing significant losses.
How did oil prices impact the Australian stock market?
A surge in oil prices fueled inflation concerns, increasing expectations for further policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
What happened to Australian government bond yields?
Yields on short-term and long-term Australian government bonds jumped above 5%, reaching their highest levels since mid-2011.
How did the New Zealand share market perform?
The S&P/NZX 50 index in New Zealand fell 1% to its lowest closing level since late-June as investors awaited GDP data.

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