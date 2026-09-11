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French economy not in danger but deficit must be cut, central bank chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French economy not in danger but deficit must be cut, central bank chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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French Central Bank Chief Stresses Need to Cut Deficit Amid Slower Growth

France's Economic Outlook and Policy Recommendations

Current Economic Situation and Official Statements

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French central bank chief Emmanuel Moulin said on Friday that France was not in catastrophic economic danger but the government must act to reduce the country's public deficit.

Revised Growth Forecasts

Moulin was speaking after INSEE revised its economic forecast for the euro zone's second-largest economy lower on Thursday, predicting growth of just 0.4% this year. Moulin cited several factors such as a deadly heatwave and issues at Airbus.

Comparison with Previous Projections

France's national statistics institute previously forecast growth of 0.7% for 2026, short of last year's 0.9% expansion.

Expert Opinions and Economic Strengths

"I wouldn't say it (the economy) is in danger, but it is in a situation that's worrisome and unsatisfactory," Moulin told RTL radio.

Deficit Reduction and Sectoral Strengths

"We need to reduce the budget deficit. But beyond that, the French economy has its strengths. It has inexpensive energy and a diversified economy. We're seeing an industrial upturn across promising sectors such as data centres, defence, and aerospace. So the situation isn't entirely catastrophic," he added.

Government Response and Next Steps

The French government is expected to lower its own growth forecast, currently at 0.7%, on Friday as it prepares to send its 2027 budget bill to parliament at the end of the month. 

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • INSEE cut France’s 2026 growth forecast to 0.4%, down sharply from 0.7%, reflecting challenges like heatwaves and industrial setbacks (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • Moulin stressed that while the situation is “worrisome and unsatisfactory,” France still benefits from low-cost energy and a diverse economy, including recoveries in data centers, defence and aerospace sectors (lemonde.fr).
  • The government’s own growth forecast of 0.7% is likely to be revised down as it readies the 2027 budget bill, with public finances strained by weak growth and prior overrun pressure (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the French economy in danger according to the central bank chief?
No, central bank chief Emmanuel Moulin said the French economy is not in catastrophic danger but is in an unsatisfactory situation.
Why does the French central bank chief call for reducing the public deficit?
Moulin urges deficit reduction due to worrisome economic conditions and the need to improve financial stability.
What factors are affecting France's economic outlook?
Factors include a deadly heatwave, issues at Airbus, and revised lower growth forecasts.
Which sectors are showing promise in the French economy?
Data centers, defence, and aerospace sectors are noted as promising areas for industrial growth.

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