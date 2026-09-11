ECB May Adopt Mildly Restrictive Policy If Energy Prices Continue to Climb

ECB Policy Response to Rising Energy Prices

Interest Rate Hikes and Economic Impact

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank might need to raise interest rates further and bring them to a level that mildly curbs the economy if a war-fuelled rise in energy prices continues, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

Recent ECB Actions

The ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year and policymakers expect further policy tightening in the months ahead, with a move possible as early as October, two sources told Reuters.

Comments from Policymaker Joachim Nagel

Nagel said the ECB had brought its key rate, now at 2.50%, to the upper end of a neutral range that neither stimulates nor slows down the economy. But it may still need to go further.

"I will not exclude that we have to go into the mild restrictive territory, but as I said, it's very much dependent on how the energy prices evolve, how the price picture is evolving over the course of maybe the next month," he told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Toby Chopra)