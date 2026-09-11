GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB might need mildly restrictive policy, Nagel says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB might need mildly restrictive policy, Nagel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB May Adopt Mildly Restrictive Policy If Energy Prices Continue to Climb

ECB Policy Response to Rising Energy Prices

Interest Rate Hikes and Economic Impact

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank might need to raise interest rates further and bring them to a level that mildly curbs the economy if a war-fuelled rise in energy prices continues, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

Recent ECB Actions

The ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year and policymakers expect further policy tightening in the months ahead, with a move possible as early as October, two sources told Reuters.

Comments from Policymaker Joachim Nagel

Nagel said the ECB had brought its key rate, now at 2.50%, to the upper end of a neutral range that neither stimulates nor slows down the economy. But it may still need to go further.

"I will not exclude that we have to go into the mild restrictive territory, but as I said, it's very much dependent on how the energy prices evolve, how the price picture is evolving over the course of maybe the next month," he told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB recently raised rates to 2.50%, the upper end of its neutral range, and may need to tighten further if energy prices persistently remain high (apnews.com).
  • Nagel emphasised that any further tightening depends critically on how energy and inflation evolve over the coming weeks (investing.com).
  • Markets and Reuters sources suggest policymakers could initiate another rate hike as early as October, though they have shown limited appetite to signal beyond that (newsquawk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the ECB raise interest rates further?
The ECB may raise rates if energy prices, driven by war, continue to rise and pressure inflation.
What policy stance is the ECB considering?
The ECB is considering moving rates into a mildly restrictive territory to curb economic activity if needed.
What is the current ECB key interest rate?
The ECB key rate currently stands at 2.50%, which is at the upper end of the neutral range.
When could the ECB implement further policy tightening?
Further tightening could happen as early as October, according to sources.
What factors will influence the ECB’s next steps?
Energy price developments and overall price trends will influence future ECB decisions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK economy grows at fastest pace since February 2025 on possible AI boost

UK economy grows at fastest pace since February 2025 on possible AI boost

Image for UK homebuilder Berkeley urges property tax cuts as buyers stay cautious

UK homebuilder Berkeley urges property tax cuts as buyers stay cautious

Image for Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

Image for AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders

AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders

Image for Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Image for France's economy not a catastrophe but deficit must be reduced, France's Moulin says

France's economy not a catastrophe but deficit must be reduced, France's Moulin says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bank of France's Moulin calls French far-left debt plan illegal and dangerous
Bank of France's Moulin calls French far-left debt plan illegal and dangerous
Image for Zara owner Inditex looks to US for next phase of growth
Zara owner Inditex looks to US for next phase of growth
Image for Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain
Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain
Image for ECB's hawkish stance prompts calls for further rate hikes
ECB's hawkish stance prompts calls for further rate hikes
Image for Bonds buckle, stocks fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks
Bonds buckle, stocks fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks
Image for Behind the killer robots of Ukraine's new warfare 'revolution'
Behind the killer robots of Ukraine's new warfare 'revolution'
Image for Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Image for Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Middle East energy shock deepens
Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Middle East energy shock deepens
Image for Drone strikes kill two in Russia; eight injured in Kyiv
Drone strikes kill two in Russia; eight injured in Kyiv
Image for Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump
Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump
Image for Anxious French consumers cut back as election and budget battles loom
Anxious French consumers cut back as election and budget battles loom
Image for Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
View All Finance Posts