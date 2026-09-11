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Pound climbs after UK growth beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound climbs after UK growth beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Pound Climbs After UK Economic Growth Surpasses Market Forecasts in July

UK Economic Growth and Market Reactions

Stronger-Than-Expected GDP Figures

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The pound rose slightly on Friday after data showed UK growth beat expectations in July, continuing a string of relatively upbeat readings for the British economy.

British gross domestic product grew 0.4% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed, far outstripping economists' forecasts that the economy would flatline.

Sterling and Euro Movements

Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.352 and climbed a similar amount against the euro. The euro zone's currency was down 0.1% against the pound to 85.84 pence.

Sector Performance

Growth was driven by the services sector, which expanded 0.4% month-on-month, the figures showed. 

Broader Economic Context

First Half Growth and Forecasts

Britain's economy expanded 1% in the first half of the year, the fastest growth in the G7, although some economists think issues with seasonal adjustments could mean the figure is overstated. That means it could beat the Bank of England's forecast of 1.1% growth in 2026, although some analysts think the data could be revised lower.

Role of AI Investment

Investment in AI is helping drive growth in sectors such as telecoms and information services, said Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank.

"The UK growth story is becoming harder to ignore," he said. "Households and businesses are still spending – despite the unfolding energy shock impacting disposable incomes."

Energy Prices and Economic Risks

Britain's economy has fared better than expected in the face of rising energy costs due to the Iran war, but the threat to growth still lingers, with Brent crude oil prices rising to $110 a barrel for the first time since May.

Interest Rates and Bond Yields

Market Response to Energy Costs

The rise in energy costs has driven traders to ramp up their bets on interest rate hikes and helped send bond yields to multi-year or even multi-decade highs around the world.

Britain's benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest since 2007 on Thursday near 5.4% while the 30-year yield reached levels not seen since 1998 at almost 6%. Yields rise as prices fall and vice versa.

Bank of England Outlook

Economists expect the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 3.75% at its meeting next week, but traders are almost fully pricing in a hike in November and expect roughly three more increases by the middle of 2027.

However, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday said the market pricing showed a "risk premium" that reflected worries in the market about further energy price increases and that he wanted to dispel the idea that it is just a matter of time before the central bank raises interest rates.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Alexander Smith )

Key Takeaways

  • July GDP growth of 0.4% exceeded expectations for zero expansion, led by services activity (reddit.com).
  • Combined growth of 1% in H1 2026 makes the UK the fastest-growing G7 economy, though seasonal adjustments may overstate the pace (resolutionfoundation.org).
  • Market pricing suggests the Bank of England will hold rates at 3.75% next week, with traders pricing in a likely November hike amid elevated energy-driven inflation risks (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound rise after the UK growth report?
The pound rose as UK GDP growth in July beat economists’ expectations, signaling economic resilience.
What drove UK economic growth in July?
Growth was primarily driven by the services sector and investment in AI-related industries such as telecoms and information services.
How did UK bond yields respond to rising energy prices?
UK bond yields surged to multi-year highs as energy price increases fueled market bets on interest rate hikes.
What is the Bank of England expected to do about interest rates?
Economists expect the Bank of England to hold rates at 3.75% next week, but markets are pricing in more hikes by mid-2027.
How has the UK economy performed compared to other G7 countries?
Britain's economy expanded at the fastest rate among G7 members in the first half of the year, according to ONS data.

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