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German corporate insolvencies hit 13-year high in first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German corporate insolvencies hit 13-year high in first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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German Corporate Insolvencies Hit 13-Year High Despite Economic Recovery

Overview of 2026 German Insolvency Trends

Corporate Insolvency Statistics

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The number of corporate insolvencies in Germany rose to a 13-year high in the first half of 2026 despite signs of a nascent recovery in Europe's largest economy, figures from the federal statistics office showed on Friday.

Local courts reported 12,812 corporate insolvency filings from January to June, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year, with transportation and warehousing the most affected sectors.

Historical Context and Sector Impact

• The last time a higher figure was recorded for the first half was in 2013, with 13,253 cases.

• Local courts estimated creditors' claims arising from the corporate insolvencies at around €18.5 billion ($21.5 billion). That is significantly less than the €28.2 billion reported for the same period last year, when more economically significant companies went insolvent.

Consumer Insolvencies and Economic Outlook

• Consumer insolvencies also rose slightly, by 2.4%, for a total of 38,932 cases.

• Germany's economy has recently regained its footing, expanded more strongly in the second quarter than initially estimated, while business morale rose to its highest level in a year in August.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Corporate insolvencies in H1 2026 rose to 12,812, up 6.7% year‑on‑year—the highest in a first half since 2013.
  • Creditor claims from these insolvencies fell to roughly €18.5 billion, down from €28.2 billion a year earlier, suggesting fewer large‑scale failures.
  • Consumer insolvencies also ticked up (+2.4% to 38,932), even as economic indicators—GDP growth, business sentiment—show signs of a gradual revival.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many corporate insolvencies were filed in Germany in the first half of 2026?
There were 12,812 corporate insolvency filings in Germany from January to June 2026.
Which sectors were most affected by insolvencies in Germany in early 2026?
The transportation and warehousing sectors were the most affected by insolvencies.
How do the 2026 insolvency numbers compare to previous years?
The number of corporate insolvencies in H1 2026 is the highest since 2013, when there were 13,253 cases.
What was the estimated value of creditors' claims from the insolvencies?
Creditors' claims from corporate insolvencies were estimated at about €18.5 billion in H1 2026.
Has Germany's economy shown signs of recovery despite rising insolvencies?
Yes, Germany's economy expanded more strongly in the second quarter and business morale reached its highest in a year.

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