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British homebuilder Berkeley warns of subdued market ahead of UK budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British homebuilder Berkeley warns of subdued market ahead of UK budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Berkeley Group Sees Subdued UK Housing Market Before October Budget

Berkeley Group's Market Update and Financial Outlook

Current Buyer Sentiment

Sept 11 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group said on Friday that buyer sentiment remained subdued, with some customers likely to defer transactions until after the UK's October budget. 

Profit Plan and Financial Performance

Four-Year Profit Plan

The company said it continues to operate within its four-year £1.4 billion ($1.89 billion) pre-tax profit plan, with profits expected to be slightly weighted towards the first half of the current financial year.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Buyer activity is weak as many wait for clarity from the October UK budget, reflecting broader consumer hesitation ahead of fiscal decisions (moneyweek.com).
  • Berkeley continues to target £1.4 billion in pre‑tax profits over the next four years (FY27–FY30), reaffirming its long‑term financial outlook (investegate.co.uk).
  • Market dynamics remain cautious: affordability and sentiment are pressured by macroeconomic and fiscal uncertainty, but Berkeley maintains strategic flexibility and a strong balance sheet (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Berkeley Group warning about a subdued market?
Berkeley Group notes that buyer sentiment remains subdued, with customers likely to defer purchases until after the UK October budget.
How is the UK October budget impacting home sales?
The upcoming UK budget is making some buyers cautious, leading them to postpone property transactions.
What are Berkeley Group's current profit expectations?
Berkeley Group expects to remain within its four-year £1.4 billion pre-tax profit plan, with profits weighted towards the first half of the year.
Which financial year is Berkeley Group referring to?
Berkeley Group references the current financial year in its statement on profit expectations.

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