Berkeley Group Sees Subdued UK Housing Market Before October Budget
Berkeley Group's Market Update and Financial Outlook
Current Buyer Sentiment
Sept 11 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group said on Friday that buyer sentiment remained subdued, with some customers likely to defer transactions until after the UK's October budget.
Profit Plan and Financial Performance
Four-Year Profit Plan
The company said it continues to operate within its four-year £1.4 billion ($1.89 billion) pre-tax profit plan, with profits expected to be slightly weighted towards the first half of the current financial year.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7398 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)