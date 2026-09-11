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IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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IEA Further Reduces Russian Oil Production Forecasts Due to Ukraine Conflict

IEA Revises Russian Oil Output Amid Ukraine Conflict

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency said on Friday it again revised down the outlook for Russia's oil production due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

Crude output in Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, has been declining amid Ukraine's strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries.

Latest IEA Oil Production Forecasts

IEA's Monthly Review and Forecast Adjustments

The Paris-based IEA said in its monthly review that Russia's crude forecast was cut by 125,000 barrels per day to 8.7 million bpd in 2026 and by 235,000 bpd in 2027, when it is expected to average 8.6 million bpd.

Russian Government's Revised Outlook

A government draft forecast seen by Reuters last week showed Russia had downgraded the oil output outlook for this year to a 17-year low and revised the fuel exports outlook for 2026 and 2027 due to the conflict with Ukraine.

Recent Declines in Russian Oil Production

IEA Data on Monthly Production Drops

According to the IEA, Russia's oil production declined last month by 200,000 barrels per day from July to 8.36 million bpd.

That is a steep 940,000 bpd lower than the January 2026 peak of 9.3 million bpd and 695,000 bpd below year-ago levels, the IEA said.

Transparency and Data Publication Issues

Russia's Suspension of Oil Output Data

Russia stopped publishing data on oil output in April 2023, a little more than a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

OPEC's Observations on Russian Production

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Thursday that Russia's oil production declined by 160,000 bpd in August from July to 8.718 million bpd.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The IEA reduced its 2026 Russia crude forecast by 125,000 bpd to 8.7 million bpd, and its 2027 outlook by 235,000 bpd to an average of 8.6 million bpd, citing ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and export assets. (iea.org)
  • Russian oil production in August fell by 160,000 bpd month‑on‑month to about 8.72 million bpd, per OPEC+ data—reflecting continuing downward pressure. (reddit.com)
  • Ukrainian drone assaults have triggered a domestic fuel crisis in Russia—gasoline output dropped 17% year‑on‑year, lines at gas stations grew, and refining capacity remains impaired amid the sustained campaign. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

By how much did the IEA revise Russia's oil output for 2026 and 2027?
The IEA cut its 2026 forecast by 125,000 barrels per day to 8.7 million bpd, and the 2027 forecast by 235,000 bpd to 8.6 million bpd.
How does current Russian oil output compare to previous years?
Russia's oil production has declined by 695,000 barrels per day from the prior year and is at levels nearly 940,000 bpd below the January 2026 peak.
Why is there limited data on Russia's oil output?
Russia stopped publishing official oil output data in April 2023, more than a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
What was OPEC's report on Russia's oil production in August?
OPEC reported that Russia's oil production declined by 160,000 barrels per day in August from July, reaching 8.718 million bpd.

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