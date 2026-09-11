GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Zara owner Inditex looks to US for next phase of growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Zara owner Inditex looks to US for next phase of growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Retail Business

Inditex Targets US Market with New Flagship Stores and Brand Launches

Inditex’s Strategic Expansion in the United States and Global Market

By Helen Reid

Inditex’s Investment Focus and Store Openings

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fast fashion giant Inditex is investing in the United States as a key growth market, CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras told Reuters, as the Zara owner opens new stores and revamps existing outlets to woo more aspirational shoppers.

Zara store openings are planned in Denver, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh, and Inditex will also bring its upscale Massimo Dutti brand and Gen Z-focused Bershka brand to New York, having launched both in Miami.

Gradual Expansion Strategy

Inditex's expansion in the U.S., its second-largest market by sales after Spain, has been gradual as the retailer gauges demand in each city through online orders before opening stores.

"The U.S., due to the population, due to the level of relevance, is attracting a lot of interest," Garcia Maceiras said in an interview in London, adding that Inditex is focused on "selective growth" and ensuring each store is profitable.

Transformation and Store Portfolio Optimization

The €170 billion ($197 billion) Spanish company has transformed since the pandemic, growing sales while reducing its global store count as it prioritises larger flagship locations.

Inditex has about 2,000 fewer stores than it did in January 2019. While the number of stores has fallen 27% from their peak, total selling space in square metres is only 7% lower.

Prime Locations and Store Quality

"As the business has scaled they've been able to access more prime locations, so that has enabled them to reduce the store count but actually improve the quality of where they're selling and attract more footfall," said Edward Kevis, global equity fund manager at Aviva Investors in London, an Inditex shareholder.

Garcia Maceiras said refurbished stores such as Zara's Oxford Street outlet in London, which reopened in June after a five-month renovation, have delivered a "significant improvement" in conversion rates, the percentage of browsing customers who make a purchase.

Future Expansion Plans

By the end of 2027 Inditex plans 20 expansion projects in the U.S., including new stores, expansions and refurbishments across Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti. The company also recently opened new stores in Brazil and South Korea, and has numerous projects in Europe, which accounts for 67% of total sales.

Bigger Than Hermes

Inditex's market value has recently overtaken that of luxury group Hermes, partly reflecting investor concerns about growth prospects in luxury. Hermes shares are down 34% this year and luxury market leader LVMH has fallen 37%, while Inditex remains close to a record high reached in August.

Changing Consumer Preferences

After price hikes by many fashion labels, middle-income shoppers who might previously have splurged on a luxury handbag or shoes may now be drawn to Zara or Massimo Dutti, which sells $320 dresses and $400 leather boots.

Wardrobe Diversification Trends

"Many customers are mixing in their wardrobes different types of products, from different segments of the market (with) maybe some degree of trading down from luxury," said Garcia Maceiras. "The wardrobe does not belong to one single brand anymore."

'Level Playing Field'

As Inditex expands its budget brand Lefties, often viewed as a rival to Shein, its competitive position has benefited from the European Union's decision to end duty-free access for e-commerce parcels in July, prompting Shein to raise prices.

Garcia Maceiras, who had previously called for the policy change, played down its impact on Inditex.

Market Share and Competitive Outlook

"Our global market share is around 2%, so we remain focused on our own business," he said. "If it's something that provides the different players a level playing field, the same rules for everybody, for us, it's fine."

($1 = 0.8613 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Inditex is executing a “selective growth” strategy in the U.S., using online performance to target new store openings, refurbishments, and brand rollouts (Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti) across major cities including New York, Miami, LA, Las Vegas, Charlotte and beyond (forbes.com)
  • At the end of 2025, Inditex operated 103 U.S. stores and aims to reach roughly 110 by year‑end, while bringing Bershka and Massimo Dutti deeper into the U.S. market with new locations planned for Miami and SoHo, NYC (forbes.com)
  • Inditex’s market value now exceeds that of Hermès, underscoring investor confidence in its growth model and positioning its accessible fashion brands as appealing to consumers trading down from luxury amid economic pressures (exame.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Inditex focusing on the US for its next phase of growth?
Inditex sees the US as a key growth market due to its large population and strategic relevance, aiming for selective and profitable store expansion.
Which Inditex brands are expanding in the US?
Inditex is opening new Zara stores, bringing Massimo Dutti and Bershka to New York after launching these brands in Miami.
How is Inditex changing its global store strategy?
Inditex has reduced its global store count, focusing on larger flagship locations in prime areas to increase quality and improve footfall.
What is the impact of EU policy changes on Inditex's competition?
The EU ending duty-free access for e-commerce parcels benefits Inditex by leveling the playing field with budget rivals like Shein, which raised prices as a result.
How has Inditex’s market value performed compared to luxury brands?
Inditex’s market value recently overtook luxury group Hermes, reflecting different growth prospects and consumer trends post-pandemic.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French economy not in danger but deficit must be cut, central bank chief says

French economy not in danger but deficit must be cut, central bank chief says

Image for Austrian central bank says economic outlook improving, to be felt next year

Austrian central bank says economic outlook improving, to be felt next year

Image for UK economy grows at fastest pace since February 2025 on possible AI boost

UK economy grows at fastest pace since February 2025 on possible AI boost

Image for UK homebuilder Berkeley urges property tax cuts as buyers stay cautious

UK homebuilder Berkeley urges property tax cuts as buyers stay cautious

Image for ECB might need mildly restrictive policy, Nagel says

ECB might need mildly restrictive policy, Nagel says

Image for Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders
AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders
Image for Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months
Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months
Image for Bank of France's Moulin calls French far-left debt plan illegal and dangerous
Bank of France's Moulin calls French far-left debt plan illegal and dangerous
Image for Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain
Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain
Image for ECB's hawkish stance prompts calls for further rate hikes
ECB's hawkish stance prompts calls for further rate hikes
Image for Bonds buckle, stocks fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks
Bonds buckle, stocks fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks
Image for Behind the killer robots of Ukraine's new warfare 'revolution'
Behind the killer robots of Ukraine's new warfare 'revolution'
Image for Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Image for Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Middle East energy shock deepens
Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Middle East energy shock deepens
Image for Drone strikes kill two in Russia; eight injured in Kyiv
Drone strikes kill two in Russia; eight injured in Kyiv
Image for Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump
Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump
Image for Anxious French consumers cut back as election and budget battles loom
Anxious French consumers cut back as election and budget battles loom
View All Finance Posts