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UK economy grew 0.4% in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK economy grew 0.4% in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Economy Markets Bank of England

UK Economy Posts 0.4% July Growth, Leading G7 in First Half of 2026

Britain’s Economic Performance and Outlook

July 2026 GDP Growth Figures

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew 0.4% in July, monthly figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecasts for the level gross domestic product in July to be unchanged from June.

First Half of 2026: G7 Comparison

In the first half of 2026, Britain's economy expanded by 1%, the fastest growth across the Group of Seven large advanced economies – although some analysts believe this may in part reflect seasonal effects that have not been fully adjusted for.

Bank of England Forecasts and Recent Data

In July, the Bank of England forecast the economy would expand 1.1% over 2026 as a whole, and earlier this week Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliament committee that economic data since then had come in "a bit stronger" than he had expected.

External Factors Impacting the UK Economy

Effects of the U.S.-Iran War

Britain, like other European economies, has taken less of an immediate hit to growth from the U.S.-Iran war than economists had feared at the outset.

Oil Prices and Inflation Outlook

But the conflict this week pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel with knock-on impacts on government borrowing costs, and the BoE expects inflation to rise to around 3.2% later this year.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • July’s 0.4% monthly GDP gain exceeded a Reuters‑poll expectation of flat growth, signaling stronger momentum (gov.uk)
  • The economy expanded 1% in H1 2026, the fastest across G7 nations in cumulative terms (ons.gov.uk)
  • Risks remain from the Iran‑U.S. war’s impact on energy prices, inflationary pressure, and potential seasonal distortion in growth figures (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UK economy grow in July?
The UK economy grew by 0.4% in July, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
How does UK economic growth in 2026 compare to other G7 countries?
In the first half of 2026, the UK had the fastest economic growth among G7 nations, expanding by 1%.
How is the U.S.-Iran conflict affecting the UK economy?
The conflict pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel, impacting government borrowing costs and inflation.
What is the expected inflation rate for the UK later this year?
The Bank of England expects UK inflation to rise to around 3.2% later this year.

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