UK Economy Posts 0.4% July Growth, Leading G7 in First Half of 2026

Britain’s Economic Performance and Outlook

July 2026 GDP Growth Figures

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew 0.4% in July, monthly figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecasts for the level gross domestic product in July to be unchanged from June.

First Half of 2026: G7 Comparison

In the first half of 2026, Britain's economy expanded by 1%, the fastest growth across the Group of Seven large advanced economies – although some analysts believe this may in part reflect seasonal effects that have not been fully adjusted for.

Bank of England Forecasts and Recent Data

In July, the Bank of England forecast the economy would expand 1.1% over 2026 as a whole, and earlier this week Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliament committee that economic data since then had come in "a bit stronger" than he had expected.

External Factors Impacting the UK Economy

Effects of the U.S.-Iran War

Britain, like other European economies, has taken less of an immediate hit to growth from the U.S.-Iran war than economists had feared at the outset.

Oil Prices and Inflation Outlook

But the conflict this week pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel with knock-on impacts on government borrowing costs, and the BoE expects inflation to rise to around 3.2% later this year.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)