UK Economy Posts 0.4% July Growth, Leading G7 in First Half of 2026
Britain’s Economic Performance and Outlook
July 2026 GDP Growth Figures
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew 0.4% in July, monthly figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecasts for the level gross domestic product in July to be unchanged from June.
First Half of 2026: G7 Comparison
In the first half of 2026, Britain's economy expanded by 1%, the fastest growth across the Group of Seven large advanced economies – although some analysts believe this may in part reflect seasonal effects that have not been fully adjusted for.
Bank of England Forecasts and Recent Data
In July, the Bank of England forecast the economy would expand 1.1% over 2026 as a whole, and earlier this week Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliament committee that economic data since then had come in "a bit stronger" than he had expected.
External Factors Impacting the UK Economy
Effects of the U.S.-Iran War
Britain, like other European economies, has taken less of an immediate hit to growth from the U.S.-Iran war than economists had feared at the outset.
Oil Prices and Inflation Outlook
But the conflict this week pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel with knock-on impacts on government borrowing costs, and the BoE expects inflation to rise to around 3.2% later this year.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)