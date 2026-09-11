Alstom Secures €1.2 Billion Contract to Supply Trains for Britain’s Transpennine Upgrade
Overview of Alstom’s Major Contract Win
Contract Details and Financial Breakdown
Sept 11 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom said on Friday it had won contracts worth more than €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) to supply and maintain 29 battery-electric trains for TransPennine Express in Britain, including a rolling stock order worth about €930 million.
Delivery Timeline and Project Scope
The fleet, due for delivery from 2032, will support northern England's Transpennine Route Upgrade. The project will support more than 350 jobs in Derby and 5,500 across Alstom's UK supply chain, the company said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8613 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)