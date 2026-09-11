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Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Train maker Alstom signs €1.2 billion deal in Britain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Alstom Secures €1.2 Billion Contract to Supply Trains for Britain’s Transpennine Upgrade

Overview of Alstom’s Major Contract Win

Contract Details and Financial Breakdown

Sept 11 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom said on Friday it had won contracts worth more than €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) to supply and maintain 29 battery-electric trains for TransPennine Express in Britain, including a rolling stock order worth about €930 million.

Delivery Timeline and Project Scope

The fleet, due for delivery from 2032, will support northern England's Transpennine Route Upgrade. The project will support more than 350 jobs in Derby and 5,500 across Alstom's UK supply chain, the company said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8613 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The contract, signed on September 11, 2026, includes a €930 million order for battery-electric trains, supporting the UK’s Transpennine Route Upgrade and aligning with the government’s net-zero rail strategy (gov.uk).
  • Delivery of the 29 trains is scheduled from 2032, with maintenance included, securing over 350 jobs in Derby and about 5,500 roles across Alstom’s UK supply chain (alstom.com).
  • This deal underscores Alstom’s deepening commitment to the UK rail sector, building on its significant domestic investments, including the Derby factory and earlier fleet deliveries such as the Aventra trains for Greater Anglia (alstom.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Alstom contract in Britain?
The Alstom contract is valued at more than €1.2 billion to supply and maintain battery-electric trains for TransPennine Express.
How many trains will Alstom supply to TransPennine Express?
Alstom will supply and maintain 29 battery-electric trains for TransPennine Express in Britain.
When will the new train fleet be delivered?
The fleet of new battery-electric trains is due for delivery from 2032.
How many jobs will the Transpennine Route Upgrade project support?
The project will support more than 350 jobs in Derby and 5,500 across Alstom's UK supply chain.
What is the purpose of the new Alstom trains in the UK?
The new trains will support the Transpennine Route Upgrade in northern England.

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