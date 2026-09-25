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German consumer confidence slumps as energy costs bite - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German consumer confidence slumps as energy costs bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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German Consumer Confidence Slumps Sharply as Energy Prices Squeeze Households

Sharp Decline in German Consumer Sentiment Amid Rising Energy Costs

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment weakened more sharply than expected heading into October, as rising energy prices soured households' income outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

Consumer Sentiment Index Falls Below Expectations

The consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions and the GfK market research institute, fell to -30.6 points heading into October from a revised -26.8 in September, missing the -27.4 average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Impact of High Energy Prices on Households

"The majority of households expect that high energy prices will diminish their purchasing power," said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM.

Income Expectations and Purchasing Power

The income expectations sub-index slumped 16.7 points to -15.0, its lowest level since April 2026, shortly before a fuel discount was introduced. 

"Consequently, they are more sceptical about income prospects for the next 12 months," he added.

Shifts in Saving and Spending Behavior

Households' willingness to save jumped 6 points to 21.5, its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, as consumers responded to elevated energy costs, the survey found. 

NIM said the rise was especially pronounced among wealthier households.

The willingness to buy edged down 1 point to -10.8, only slightly above the year-earlier level of -11.6, and has hovered around that mark for more than three years.

Economic Expectations Show Modest Improvement

Economic expectations, by contrast, rose half a point to -3.4, a fifth consecutive increase, as Germany's economy performed better than expected in the first half of 2026.

Key Consumer Sentiment Data

  OCT 2026 SEP 2026 OCT 2025

Consumer climate -30.6 -26.8 -22.5

Components SEP 2026 AUG 2026 SEP 2025

Economic -3.4 -3.9 -1.4

expectations

Income expectations -15.0 1.7 15.1

Willingness to buy -10.8 -9.8 -11.6

Willingness to save 21.5 15.5 16.1

Price expectations -0.4 -0.2 -6.3

Survey Methodology and Index Interpretation

The survey was conducted September 3-14, based on around 2,000 consumer interviews.

The consumer sentiment index is designed to forecast consumer behaviour in the following month.

A one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

A reading above zero indicates year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Consumer climate index dropped more steeply than forecast, reflecting waning purchasing power due to surging energy prices.
  • Income expectations hit lowest since April 2026, while willingness to save climbed to heights not seen since 2008.
  • Despite weak sentiment, economic expectations edged up for a fifth month, aided by stronger-than-expected H1 2026 performance in Germany.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German consumer confidence fall in October?
Consumer confidence declined due to rising energy prices, which worsened households’ income outlook and diminished purchasing power according to the latest GfK and NIM survey.
What was the latest consumer sentiment index reading for Germany?
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -30.6 points heading into October, down from -26.8 in September.
How have energy prices affected German households?
High energy prices have reduced households' purchasing power, increased willingness to save, and made most consumers more skeptical about their income prospects.
What does a negative consumer sentiment index indicate?
A negative index reading signals a year-on-year drop in private consumption, reflecting weaker consumer confidence.
How was the German consumer sentiment survey conducted?
The survey was conducted between September 3-14 and included interviews with around 2,000 consumers.

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