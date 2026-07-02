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Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Sodexo Raises Full-Year Revenue Target After Strong Third Quarter

Financial Performance and Updated Forecasts

Third Quarter Results Exceed Expectations

July 2 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast on Thursday, citing stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance.

Updated Revenue Growth Projections

It now expects organic revenue growth between 1.2% and 1.5%, instead of its previous projection of 0.5% to 1%. 

Revenue Figures and Analyst Consensus

Sodexo's revenue rose 2% to €6.17 billion ($7.03 billion) in the third quarter, surpassing the €6.04 billion expected in a company-compiled consensus.

Previous Forecast Adjustments

The group lowered its sales growth forecasts in April to 1.5% to 2.5% at the start of the fiscal year. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Mathias de Rozario; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 organic revenue rose 2% to €6.17 billion, ahead of the €6.04 billion consensus
  • Full-year organic revenue forecast raised to 1.2–1.5%, up from 0.5–1%
  • The upgrade signals improved momentum after earlier H1 setbacks and strategic reset under new CEO Delaporte

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sodexo raise its full-year revenue target?
Sodexo raised its revenue target due to stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance.
How much did Sodexo's revenue increase in the third quarter?
Sodexo's revenue rose 2% to €6.17 billion in the third quarter.
What was the revenue expected according to the company-compiled consensus?
The company-compiled consensus expected €6.04 billion in revenue.
Who reported on Sodexo's financial results?
Lucie Barbier and Mathias de Rozario reported on Sodexo's financial results.

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