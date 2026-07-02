Sodexo Raises Full-Year Revenue Target After Strong Third Quarter
Financial Performance and Updated Forecasts
Third Quarter Results Exceed Expectations
July 2 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast on Thursday, citing stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance.
Updated Revenue Growth Projections
It now expects organic revenue growth between 1.2% and 1.5%, instead of its previous projection of 0.5% to 1%.
Revenue Figures and Analyst Consensus
Sodexo's revenue rose 2% to €6.17 billion ($7.03 billion) in the third quarter, surpassing the €6.04 billion expected in a company-compiled consensus.
Previous Forecast Adjustments
The group lowered its sales growth forecasts in April to 1.5% to 2.5% at the start of the fiscal year.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Mathias de Rozario; Editing by Sonia Cheema)