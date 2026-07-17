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Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Trump’s New Iran Escalation: Analysis of Risks, Markets & Global Impact

By Matt Spetalnick

Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions: Military Strategies, Market Reactions, and Global Consequences

Trump’s Military Approach and Strategic Calculations

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has ramped up U.S. air strikes on Iran and threatened broader escalation, but there is little sign that a military strategy that has already failed to extract concessions from Tehran will succeed this time.

With the collapse of an interim ceasefire deal reached a month ago, Trump finds himself in a bind as he seeks to break Iran’s grip on the vital Strait of Hormuz and force Tehran to accept his demands.  

While the two sides have so far avoided a return to full-scale conflict, hopes of finding an off-ramp anytime soon have faded in a crisis that has again driven up global oil prices and sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Escalation Scenarios and Potential Targets

A wave of tit-for-tat attacks continued into a sixth day on Thursday while Iran signaled it could prod its Houthi allies in Yemen to close another key oil-shipping strait -- the Bab al-Mandeb at the mouth of the Red Sea – if Washington hits Iran's power infrastructure as Trump has threatened.

Signaling increased frustration, Trump has discussed with aides, and in some cases spoken publicly, about possibly expanding targets to include energy plants and bridges, sending ground forces to seize Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub and bombing a deep-underground nuclear-linked site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Some of these options may be unrealistic due to the high risks and potential for domestic and geopolitical blowback. He has issued similar threats before only to back down.

Effectiveness and Risks of Escalation

 But most analysts agree that a major U.S. escalation - short of a dangerous and politically untenable ground invasion to oust Iran's rulers - would have little chance of being any more effective in forcing Iran to change course than earlier phases of the 4-1/2-month-old war in which U.S.-Israeli strikes killed senior leaders and heavily damaged military capabilities.

“There’s no reason to believe that this latest set of attacks or whatever the president has in mind will compel the Iranians to change their thinking,” said Jonathan Panikoff, a former deputy U.S. intelligence officer for the Middle East now at the Atlantic Council think tank. “It’s perhaps more likely to harden their position.”

A senior Trump administration official, responding to Reuters' questions, said the president's preference is for diplomacy but "the only language that Iran understands is military might" and the U.S. will continue to hold it accountable for "terrorist acts" in the strait.

Breakdown of the Interim Deal and Diplomatic Fallout

INTERIM DEAL UNRAVELS

The unraveling of the deal comes as Trump faces pressure to end a war that has killed thousands, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, inflicted economic pain at home and driven down his approval ratings ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Negotiations meant to turn the interim accord into a permanent peace deal have stalled, though there have been hints of diplomatic movement. Trump hailed what he described as the release of a U.S. citizen detained in Iran, though Iran's judiciary denied any prisoner had been freed or exchanged.

Trump may be hoping he can bomb Iran back to the negotiating table over its nuclear program, which he set as his main war objective. But at the root of the latest hostilities are differing interpretations of what the preliminary deal means for control of the strait, where Iran showed during the war it could choke off one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments.

Iran sees itself having a role in managing the waterway, possibly charging fees or tolls, while the U.S. and its Gulf allies insist on a return to free passage. Most experts see little indication Tehran will make concessions Trump is seeking.

Tehran's resumption of attacks on shipping in recent days - which the White House on Thursday called a violation of the interim accord - triggered the latest U.S. response, including reinstatement of a blockade of Iranian ports.

Washington also revoked a waiver allowing Iran to sell oil internationally, undoing one of its gains under the interim agreement.

Three U.S. officials told Reuters the wave of U.S. strikes could serve as "shaping operations", giving Trump more options by targeting Iranian military capabilities that the U.S. would want destroyed before taking bigger steps.

Iran has responded by signaling its readiness to widen the war, warning that it could hit the civilian facilities of U.S. Gulf allies if Trump escalates further. It retains significant missile and drone arsenals.

Energy Markets and Global Economic Impact

RED SEA ROUTE THREATENED

Tehran has also asked Yemen’s Houthis to be prepared to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters, posing a potent new threat to global energy supplies, particularly since some shipments have been diverted to the Red Sea. 

But Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hardline anti-Iran think tank in Washington, wrote on X that Tehran was “playing the Hormuz card out of desperation” and such moves would hasten global efforts to build new pipelines and shipping corridors to erode its "ability to extort the world.”

Some analysts suggested that Trump, who campaigned for a second term on promises to avoid foreign interventions and focus on Americans’ economic concerns, may commit some of the same mistakes he made when he launched the war on February 28.

He did so with little explanation of his reasons or a clear exit strategy.

But the senior U.S. administration official pushed back, insisting it was U.S. military and economic pressure that brought Iran to the table to negotiate the memorandum of understanding, which has since lapsed into renewed hostilities.

 “No matter how much pressure the administration applies, or how many new threats it issues, Iran's leadership is unlikely to capitulate,” Danny Citrinowicz, an Iran r

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. military escalation, including strikes on Hormuz-controlling islands, hasn’t weakened Iran’s stranglehold on the strait and may harden its resolve (apnews.com)
  • Iran warned the Strait of Hormuz is a “red line” and may leverage Houthi allies to threaten Bab al‑Mandeb, putting global energy routes at risk (investing.com)
  • Oil prices surged—Brent near $85–$86, WTI spiking—reflecting renewed supply fears amid the collapse of the ceasefire and renewed hostilities (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Trump escalate military pressure on Iran?
Trump escalated pressure after the collapse of a ceasefire deal, aiming to force Iran to accept US demands and control the Strait of Hormuz.
What are the economic impacts of the US-Iran conflict?
The conflict has driven up global oil prices and caused shockwaves in financial markets, affecting economies worldwide.
What actions has Iran taken in response to US threats?
Iran has resumed attacks on shipping and signaled it may close other key oil-shipping straits if US strikes intensify.
Has US military escalation been effective in changing Iran’s position?
Analysts believe further US escalation is unlikely to force Iran into concessions and may instead harden their stance.
What are the global implications of a broader US-Iran conflict?
A broader conflict could disrupt global oil shipments, increase uncertainty in financial markets, and escalate geopolitical tensions.

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