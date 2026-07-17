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Seven & i shares jump 3% on Zabka convenience store stake talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Seven & i shares jump 3% on Zabka convenience store stake talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Seven & i Shares Jump on Potential Stake in Polish Zabka Convenience Stores

Seven & i Eyes Expansion Through Zabka Stake Acquisition

Market Reaction and Deal Details

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Seven & i rose 3% in Tokyo on Friday as the Japanese retailer said it was in talks to buy a stake in Polish convenience store operator Zabka Group.

The 7-Eleven owner is considering acquiring Zabka shares held ​by funds, with the investment likely ​to total several hundred billion yen (several billion dollars), Nikkei reported. 

Strategic Expansion and CEO Vision

A deal would extend Seven & i's reach into Eastern Europe, beyond its strongholds in Japan and North America, as the retailer seeks to grow its business under CEO Stephen Dacus, who took the helm last year.  

Market Context and Analyst Insights

"Amid overall market weakness due to falling semiconductor stocks, defensive sectors centered on domestic demand are being bought," said Naoshi Matsumoto, an analyst at Yamawa Securities. 

Aeon, Japan's largest retailer, also climbed 3% while memory chipmaker Kioxia fell 15%. Warsaw-listed Zabka, which has more than 13,000 stores in Poland and Romania, climbed 11% overnight on the news. 

Seven & i’s Global Footprint and Growth Strategy

In 2021, Seven & i acquired Speedway petrol stations, extending its position in the U.S. It already has outlets in three Nordic countries and has positioned Europe as a "fourth pillar of growth". 

Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Seven has been struggling to improve its flagging business following a tussle with Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard, which had sought to take it over in what would have been Japan's largest-ever foreign buyout.

Investor Pressure and Business Refocus

The retailer has been under pressure from investors due to lacklustre returns and faced calls to focus on its core convenience store business. Last year it agreed to sell off its supermarkets business to private equity firm Bain Capital.

Potential Partnerships and Takeover Defense

SoftBank Corp and mobile payments operator PayPay are in talks to invest several hundred billion yen in Seven & i with Sumitomo Mitsui Card also potentially taking a stake, Bloomberg News reported last week. 

Analyst Commentary on Strategy

A partnership reflects "a history of digital defeat" and amounts to Seven & i "buying takeover defense with shareholders' money," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note. 

"Seven is plugging its largest remaining weakness with outside capital and installing friendly shareholders as a takeover countermeasure," the analysts wrote. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Hiroko Hamada; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Seven & i is in advanced negotiations to acquire a double‑digit stake in Żabka Group for several hundred billion yen, aiming to bolster its presence in Eastern Europe (investing.com).
  • Żabka’s shares surged—hitting a record high and climbing 10–16%—while Seven & i’s stock rose approximately 3%, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the strategic move (fidelity.com).
  • The deal aligns with Seven & i’s push under CEO Stephen Dacus to strengthen its European “fourth pillar of growth” beyond Japan, North America and the Nordics, and complements recent investor-backed initiatives including divestments and potential capital from SoftBank and PayPay (japantimes.co.jp).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Seven & i shares rise in Tokyo?
Seven & i shares rose by 3% after the company announced talks to acquire a stake in the Polish convenience store chain Zabka Group.
What is the significance of the potential Zabka acquisition for Seven & i?
Acquiring a stake in Zabka would expand Seven & i's presence into Eastern Europe, supporting its growth strategy beyond Japan and North America.
How much is Seven & i expected to invest in Zabka?
The potential investment in Zabka is likely to total several hundred billion yen, or several billion dollars, according to the report.
What challenges has Seven & i faced before this move?
Seven & i has struggled with lackluster returns, investor pressure to focus on convenience stores, and previously faced a takeover attempt by Alimentation Couche-Tard.
Which other companies are in talks to invest in Seven & i?
SoftBank Corp, PayPay, and Sumitomo Mitsui Card are reportedly in talks to invest several hundred billion yen in Seven & i.

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