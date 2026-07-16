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Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Italy over 1978 murder case - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Italy over 1978 murder case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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International Relations Politics News Europe

Nicaragua Severs Ties with Italy Amid 1978 Aldo Moro Murder Controversy

Diplomatic Fallout Over Aldo Moro Case

Background of the Diplomatic Rift

July 16 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has broken diplomatic relations with Italy in a spat over the 1978 killing of a former Italian prime minister, Nicaragua's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Triggering Comments from Italian Officials

The ministry said the decision was triggered by comments from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticizing the Central American nation for harboring a former militant convicted of the 1978 assassination of former Prime Minister Aldo Moro.

Controversy Over Citizenship Grant

Tajani had questioned Nicaragua's decision to grant citizenship to Alessio Casimirri, a former member of the far-left Red Brigades.

The 1978 Aldo Moro Assassination

Moro, a former prime minister and leader of Italy's Christian Democrats, was kidnapped by the Red Brigades in March 1978. The group demanded the release of imprisoned members in exchange for his safety, but Moro was found dead in the trunk of a car some two months later.

Italy's Response and Extradition Demands

Italy's foreign ministry, when asked to comment, reiterated Tajani's call for Casimirri to be extradited. 

"We tell Nicaragua that granting immunity to a criminal is unacceptable," Tajani said. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gabriela Selser and Angelo Amante in Rome, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)

Key Takeaways

  • Nicaragua denounced Tajani’s remarks as “injustified, aggressive and irresponsible,” asserting that the break underscores national sovereignty and dignity.
  • Alessio Casimirri, a former Red Brigades militant sentenced to six life terms, has resided in Nicaragua since 1983, where he became a citizen and operates businesses—extradition is constitutionally barred.
  • Italy continues to demand Casimirri’s extradition, emphasizing justice for Moro’s assassination, while Nicaragua’s move marks a rare diplomatic rupture driven by historical terrorism-related tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nicaragua break diplomatic ties with Italy?
Nicaragua ended relations after Italy criticized its decision to grant citizenship to Alessio Casimirri, convicted in the 1978 killing of ex-prime minister Aldo Moro.
Who is Alessio Casimirri?
Alessio Casimirri is a former member of Italy's far-left Red Brigades, convicted in the 1978 assassination of Prime Minister Aldo Moro.
What incident triggered the diplomatic dispute?
The dispute arose after Italy questioned Nicaragua's harboring of Alessio Casimirri, linked to the Aldo Moro murder.
What was Italy's response to Nicaragua's actions?
Italy reiterated demands for Casimirri's extradition and criticized Nicaragua for granting him immunity.
Who was Aldo Moro?
Aldo Moro was an Italian Prime Minister and Christian Democrat leader kidnapped and murdered by the Red Brigades in 1978.

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