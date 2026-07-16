Nicaragua Severs Ties with Italy Amid 1978 Aldo Moro Murder Controversy

Diplomatic Fallout Over Aldo Moro Case

Background of the Diplomatic Rift

July 16 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has broken diplomatic relations with Italy in a spat over the 1978 killing of a former Italian prime minister, Nicaragua's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Triggering Comments from Italian Officials

The ministry said the decision was triggered by comments from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticizing the Central American nation for harboring a former militant convicted of the 1978 assassination of former Prime Minister Aldo Moro.

Controversy Over Citizenship Grant

Tajani had questioned Nicaragua's decision to grant citizenship to Alessio Casimirri, a former member of the far-left Red Brigades.

The 1978 Aldo Moro Assassination

Moro, a former prime minister and leader of Italy's Christian Democrats, was kidnapped by the Red Brigades in March 1978. The group demanded the release of imprisoned members in exchange for his safety, but Moro was found dead in the trunk of a car some two months later.

Italy's Response and Extradition Demands

Italy's foreign ministry, when asked to comment, reiterated Tajani's call for Casimirri to be extradited.

"We tell Nicaragua that granting immunity to a criminal is unacceptable," Tajani said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gabriela Selser and Angelo Amante in Rome, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)