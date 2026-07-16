London Mayor Sadiq Khan Appointed to House of Lords by PM Keir Starmer

Sadiq Khan's Appointment and Its Implications

Details of the Appointment

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan was on Thursday appointed to the House of Lords, parliament's upper chamber, by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Khan was one of 26 new appointments confirmed by the government just days before Starmer is due to hand over power to Andy Burnham on Monday.

Role and Function of the House of Lords

The appointment means Khan and the others — who come from across the political spectrum with a range of different professional backgrounds — can participate in the lawmaking process.

The upper chamber typically revises and scrutinises laws put forward by the elected House of Commons, though it has on occasion been the arena for protracted battles over the principles of legislation.

Future Prospects for Sadiq Khan

Khan will continue to serve as the elected mayor of London. His appointment to the House of Lords would allow Starmer's successor to give Khan a ministerial portfolio when he names his new government next week, though no such role has been confirmed.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Sam Tabahriti)