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London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed to House of Lords - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed to House of Lords

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Politics UK News Government London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Appointed to House of Lords by PM Keir Starmer

Sadiq Khan's Appointment and Its Implications

Details of the Appointment

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan was on Thursday appointed to the House of Lords, parliament's upper chamber, by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Khan was one of 26 new appointments confirmed by the government just days before Starmer is due to hand over power to Andy Burnham on Monday.

Role and Function of the House of Lords

The appointment means Khan and the others — who come from across the political spectrum with a range of different professional backgrounds — can participate in the lawmaking process.

The upper chamber typically revises and scrutinises laws put forward by the elected House of Commons, though it has on occasion been the arena for protracted battles over the principles of legislation.

Future Prospects for Sadiq Khan

Khan will continue to serve as the elected mayor of London. His appointment to the House of Lords would allow Starmer's successor to give Khan a ministerial portfolio when he names his new government next week, though no such role has been confirmed.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Sadiq Khan has been granted a life peerage and can now sit in the House of Lords, allowing him to participate in revising and scrutinizing legislation.
  • He will continue serving as the elected Mayor of London, blending executive and legislative roles.
  • The timing suggests Starmer enabled flexibility for Prime Minister‑elect Andy Burnham to potentially include Khan in future ministerial appointments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who appointed Sadiq Khan to the House of Lords?
Sadiq Khan was appointed to the House of Lords by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Will Sadiq Khan remain Mayor of London after his House of Lords appointment?
Yes, Sadiq Khan will continue to serve as the elected Mayor of London.
How many new members, including Sadiq Khan, were added to the House of Lords?
There were 26 new appointments to the House of Lords, including Sadiq Khan.
What impact does Khan's appointment have on the next government?
Sadiq Khan's appointment could allow the next Prime Minister to give him a ministerial portfolio, though no role has been confirmed yet.
What is the role of the House of Lords in UK parliament?
The House of Lords revises and scrutinises laws put forward by the elected House of Commons.

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